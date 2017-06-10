Apple just unveiled a new version of Siri – here’s what’s new

HomePod will cost $349 and come in white or space gray.

They will be able to check sports scores, set alarms, timers and reminders, and control compatible smart devices – all features that were previously debuted by Amazon and Google. The Google Home and Amazon Echo are both priced below that but we still don’t know the sound differences and capabilities between them. HomePod features “real-time acoustic modeling”, which allows it to tweak music to suit its environment.

But while Amazon and Google have stressed the daily practicalities of the artificial intelligence assistants that run Echo and Home, Apple framed HomePod more as a music-listening platform, with practicalities like reminders and calendar nearly an after thought. HomePod uses seven beam-forming tweeters as well as an upward-facing woofer for audio playback, and an array of six microphones for voice control. It can additionally handle HomeKit duties by voice prompts or even remotely via the app.

HomePod will run on the Apple A8 silicon, with what Apple is calling “perhaps the biggest brain ever in a speaker“. When you say “Hey Siri”, it starts listening for your command or question. It is something of a surprise, then, that the HomePod does not have an on-board display.

IDC estimates that Apple shipped about 3.6 million watches during the first three months of the year. It also needs to have “spatial awareness” to make the music sound good no matter the room size.

But it’s also possible that the HomePod could expose Siri as less capable than Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s Assistant and Microsoft’s Cortana, Blaber said.

The company is also reportedly working on a home speaker powered by Siri that could be unveiled during the conference, which would be a rarity for an event that traditionally features software and minor updates to hardware such as its Mac laptops.

The move is the first into a completely new area by Apple for more than two years as the world’s most valuable technology company looks to make up for a dip in iPhone sales and new ways to get customers to use more of its money-making apps and services.

There’s no word yet on support for third-party services, or ways for developers to adapt their services for HomePod. It’ll also be able to control other smart home devices and be a musicologist, as Phil Schiller, Apple’s VP of worldwide marketing, puts it. I’m not convinced there are that many households that want to splurge for $350 speakers in every room-and those that exist probably already have Sonos systems.