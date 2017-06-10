Apple just unveiled an Amazon Echo competitor that’s twice the price

These are uncharted waters for both Apple and its quirky virtual assistant, and even if the HomePod is now being pitched primarily to music lovers, it’s also an exciting device for smart home diehards and gadget lovers in general.

Revealed at the company’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference in California. the HomePod will not go on sale until December, but Apple chose to give a teaser of the new product now, while the Amazon Echo and Google Home speakers enjoy the market to themselves.

The HomePod, which Apple claims is the next evolution of its focus on music technology, is essentially just a wireless speaker. Meanwhile, the Google Home, unsurprisingly, is great for Googling things.

To be “smart”, the latest product in Apple’s portfolio, known as HomePod, comes with a A8 microprocessor chip, the same power engine in the technology company’s flagship iPhone smartphone and iPad tablet computer.

For example, Apple promises that HomePod will employ Siri voice integration, allowing the device to act as a “home assistant“.

Cook says this will come with a new platform for developers to build apps that let users place virtual content on top of real-world scenes.

HomePod will act as a HomeKit base, allowing users to control their homes from anywhere in the world, something now offered on select Apple TV and iPad models. Apple was nearly sheepish in mentioning that, yes, Siri on the HomePod can do most of the usual Siri things like make appointments, find sports scores, and send messages. With HomePod, only after "Hey Siri" is recognized locally on the device will any information be sent to Apple servers, encrypted and sent using an anonymous Siri identifier.

Consumer spending on smart home related products and services will reach almost $90 billion this year and reach $155 billion by 2022, according to consultant Strategy Analytics.

A smart speaker is a small Wi-Fi connected speaker controlled with voice commands. Although there were no details on how this room-adapting feature works, it sounds similar to one already on Sonos speakers, called Trueplay, that uses the microphone in an iOS device to measure a room.

At this conference, Apple also launched other new products and updated softwares. CEO Tim Cook has emphasized on developing the technology time and again in the last few months.

The problem here is that Apple has said HomePod will work with Apple Music, but not mentioned any other services. Federighi highlighted stories about Iceland after a search in Safari for holidays to the island. If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015. But is Siri ready for “prime time”? Again, we’ve heard the audio performance of the Echo for ourselves, and we’d put it just slightly below the Google Home – it’ll do for a party or some casual listening but serious music enthusiasts are going to be left wanting.