Apple kicks off mega event with virtual reality, browser privacy

Also, Schiller made a point to say that Apple cares a lot about its user’s privacy, so nothing is ever being sent until you say “Hey Siri“. At $350 a speaker, HomePod is almost double the price of Amazon Echo, which retails for $180. To help achieve this, the device is also able to detect and separate center vocals, direct energy (instrumentation), and ambient audio (like backing vocals and reverb) within a music track, and then beam each piece directionally and blend them together specifically for the room’s unique dynamics.

Amazon and Google’s existing speakers have proved popular with consumers since the Echo launched in the United Kingdom in 2016 and Home earlier this year. It contains a 20 mm Apple-designed woofer and seven tweeters that surround the base of the unit.

HomePod will recognize voice commands and play any songs you’ve got stored in Apple Music.

HomePod will be available for $349 starting in December initially in Australia, the United Kingdom and the US.

“It’s so cool, we really believe it is going to take your home music experience to the next level”, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said of the new device. Users can interact with it by saying “Hey Siri, I like this song”. To show the tools off, Apple invited Wingnut AR, the company formed by “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson, on stage. The Home Pod is also being primarily pitched as a wireless music speaker, rather than an all encompassing digital assistant.

Available in black and white, the new device is expected to be shipped in December.

The tech giant’s new voice-activated speaker is set to “reinvent” music in our homes. “The focus on music is smart and Apple can leverage Apple Music to compete with Google and Amazon“, he said. It will also be able to check and control home devices such as light bulbs and thermostats, adjusting settings on voice command from the user.

That’s it! It’s very similar to Google’s speaker/assistant combo, Home, in this respect. The echo-cancellation technology, on the other hand, will enable the HomePod to listen to you even in extremely noisy surroundings.

The next version of the Apple Watch operating system – watchOS 4 – includes a new watch face that puts the company’s intelligent assistant Siri front and centre.