Apple launches HomePod speaker at developers’ conference

The firm’s share price has gained over 56% in the previous year, but fell 0.98% on Monday as the HomePod was released.

Chief executive Tim Cook, referencing the company’s iTunes service and iPod, said: “Just like portable music, we would like to reinvent home music”.

Apple Inc. on Monday introduced the HomePod speaker to compete with Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa assistant and Echo devices for users who prefer voice-operated systems for shopping, planning and other tasks.

Google Home, which sells for US$129, is a window to Google’s plethora of services from Search to YouTube Red music streaming and its Calendar app.

Apple has been stingy about opening Siri up to third-party developers, and the assistant has suffered because of it.

Apple’s entry into the market could change that.

HomePod uses the company’s A8 chip, which Apple also uses for its mobile devices.

“There’s a lot of things you can do with it”, he added. It will also be able to check and control home devices such as light bulbs and thermostats, adjusting settings on voice command from the user. The speaker only sends information to Apple when it detects the ” Hey Siri” trigger phrase, much like Amazon and Google only transfer audio snippets when their respective wake words have been said.

HomePod is created to be the user’s personal “musicologist”, says Apple, learning personal preferences and tastes based on genres, moods and playlists.

New iPads: Apple showed off new versions of its personal tablet, as well, which features ProMotion – a software improvement that increases the refresh rate to smooth out streamed video.

Apple also may introduce its next Mac computer, along with the next operating system powering the machine. It will block videos that start playing automatically, for instance, and can also prevent ads from following and profiling users. In addition to releasing a special iPhone update later this year, a bigger than usual iOS update would also make sense.

A prototype Apple iMac Pro is seen during the annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, June 5, 2017.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Apple hopped on the bandwagon of a technology product popularized by a competitor.

Apple says its Safari browser on the Mac will try to guard your privacy by identifying and blocking data files that track you as you move from website to website.

This year, the WWDC is even more exciting given the rumors of many hardware updates alongside new versions of Apple’s software systems like the iOS, tvOS, watchOS, and macOS. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices, which mostly use JPEG.