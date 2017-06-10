Apple Make The New iPad Pro Official

Apple’s stable of iPads, which already includes models with displays measuring 7.9 inches, 9.7 inches and 12.9 inches, now includes the all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro (to clarify, the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro is replacing the 9.7-inch iPad Pro).

Yet due to slimming down the bezels by 40 percent, the new iPad Pro remains as lightweight and compact to hold as its 9.7in predecessor.

Featuring a 27-inch Retina 5K display and 22 teraflops, the new iMac Pro will start at $4,999 when it starts shipping this December.

– Apple’s A10X Fusion chip, which offers 30% faster speed and 40% better graphics performance than its A9X processor. All of those upgrades are also included in the new versions of the iPad Pro 12.9in model. The ProMotion also provides smoother motion content and a refresh rate of 120Hz for fluid scrolling.

“These are by far the most powerful iPads we’ve ever created with the world’s most advanced displays featuring ProMotion, the powerful new A10X Fusion chip and the advanced camera system of iPhone 7″, Greg Joswiak, vice president of Product Marketing at Apple, says. With an all-flash architecture and all-new thermal design, iMac Pro delivers up to 80 percent more cooling capacity in the same thin and seamless iMac design.

In conjunction with the launch of the new Apple iMac systems this week AMD have now officially launched their new Radeon PRO 500 series graphics chip which will be installed in the new range of iMac desktop computers. Apple also said the speaker can sense the size of a room, playing music to fit the space accordingly.

According to Apple, the “iPad Pro is the flawless device to shoot, edit and share pro-quality photos and videos“.

The prices mentioned are just for the Wi-Fi only versions of the tablets.

When the latest Mac Pro was announced, Apple made a few bets on how hardware was going move (much like Microsoft did when they released Windows Vista).

With Apple Pay on iPad, paying for physical goods and services within apps or on websites in Safari has become easier.

BGR also noted that the iOS 11 plays a major part as to why the iPad Pro is deemed a lot better than the Surface Pro and other current tablets in the market. New searchable handwriting makes it easy to search for handwritten text or characters. GST for the 64GB with Wi-Fi model and starting at RRP A$1179 inc. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is available in silver, space grey and gold starting at RRP NZ$1299 inc.

The Apple Pencil is available for US$99.