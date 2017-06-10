Apple opens developers conference with TV service update

The event started with a special video clips on the power of apps and how people today are so dependent on them.

A raft of upgrades and redesigns for Apple software has been covered, as well as a new iMac and a new iPad. It features the same advanced front- and back-facing cameras as iPhone 7, including a 12-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization, along with a 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera. iPad Pro also features a four-speaker audio system, providing powerful, clear and rich stereo sound in any orientation. Also, if you delete one message from your Apple device, it will be deleted from other existing devices as well. iMessage apps, which was introduced in iOS 10 will have a more organized format now.

Apple’s HomePod will hopefully be available in New Zealand next year.

Virtual reality has been described as the next big thing for decades.

Apple’s new iMacs are getting brighter displays and graphics capabilities, which Apple says makes the Mac a great platform for developing virtual-reality experiences. Also, more memories like photos of pets or birthdays will be automatically created. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users on iOS 11 will get a new feature called High Efficiency Image File Format (HEIF).

The new iPads will initially ship with iOS 10, but the iOS 11 update will be available immediately upon release.

Apple new product that is much expected by its followers is the HomePod.

The HomePod speaker was the main product, though Kiwis will have to wait until next year to buy it.

Apple wants to enhance the at-home music experience. Apple’s positioning for HomePod is that it will sit between the quality level of a Sonos style speaker and the intelligence of devices such as Google Home.

The HomePod speaker stands just under seven inches (18 cm) tall and is covered in fabric mesh that will come in white or gray.

“The base-model 10.5″ iPad Pro will sell for $650, and the refreshed 12.9” model will start at $800. iOS 11 is set to be released later this Fall, so there are still a few more months to go before your iPad and iPhone get to enjoy the official iOS 11 version. The service uses the card already registered with Apple’s Wallet app and pays funds into a new Apple Pay Cash account.

This story is developing.

Cook also praised the Apple developer community which has 16 million registered developers and added three million previous year.

At WWDC past year, Apple previewed the new messaging features – stickers and apps – for iMessage.

Cook did not announce a launch date.

The new iPads are powered by a new A10X Fusion chip, which offers up to 30 percent better CPU performance compared to the last generation. The speaker will ship in December in the U.S., United Kingdom and Australia, and will be available in additional markets next year. “Not just the ones on your iPad, but also those in apps, on your other iOS devices, in iCloud Drive and across other services like Box and Dropbox”, according to Apple.

For photos, Apple is replacing JPEGs with a new format meant to reduce file sizes.