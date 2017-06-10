Apple Pay Is Coming For Venmo

Craig Federighi, Apple’s vice president of engineering, announced at the Worldwide Developer’s Conference on Monday that Apple Pay will soon support a new feature on iOS 11: direct person-to-person payments through iMessage.

Once iOS 11 arrives this fall, Apple Pay’s P2P functionality will be built right into iMessage as an app within the app. From there, he or she can either send that money to other contacts, make Apple Pay purchases, or transfer it to a bank.

However, TheStreet’s Eric Jhonsa writes that the fact that Apple Pay’s peer-to-peer payment is restricted to iOS users limits its potentially wide-ranging impact in the digital payment market.

That’s the sad but true story of Apple Pay almost three years after its launch.

Apple is partnering with prepaid payment card company Green Dot on the virtual Apple Pay Cash card, viewed by some as a stepping stone to the creation of a full bank-like payment service. It’s an industry that’s been growing in popularity, and one Apple has been rumored to enter.

The technology will be available later this year. What’s not clear is whether or not you can sync that card back to a bank account.

Otherwise, sending money via iMessage seems like it will be relatively simple, and since so many iPhone users use iMessage as their primary form of communication within the iPhone, incorporating this feature is a no-brainer. You’ll need an iPhone to use the feature. Apple Pay’s peer-to-peer payment system only works between Apple devices.

Based on the screen shot above, it looks like Apple is also going to use Business Chat to interact with its own customers.

If you’re a regular user of Apple Pay, please comment on your experience with Apple’s mobile wallet, how often you use it, how convenient you find it and so on.