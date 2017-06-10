Apple puts Siri helper at center of home-tech empire

Apple is pitching the HomePod as a music player above everything else, perhaps because Siri is perceived to be far weaker than Google’s Assistant and Amazon’s Echo intelligent assistants. One of them was the unveiling of HomePod, a smart speaker integrated with Siri and aimed at home automation market. The pricing of Apple’s device was shared at the conference in comparison to both smart home speakers as well as premium audio speakers. He also spoke briefly about the TV app, which is now supporting channels with video content from 50 partners.

“We think we can do a lot”, Cook said, “to make the experience [of listening to music in your home] much better”.

Users will be able to give commands like “Hey Siri, I like this song” and Siri will act on that information and respond accordingly learning preferences the range of tracks available in Apple Music. Apple will let people play audio in multiple rooms while Google works on introducing that feature to all speakers that have Chromecast built in.

Apple unveiled the HomePod at its developers conference on Monday.

HomePod will take on lower priced Amazon Echo and Google Home, which have had momentum in the arena of voice-controlled speakers capable of controlling smart appliances, fetching content from the internet and more.

Among the products being launched by the vendor there was some virtual and augmented reality and a Amazon and Google catching HomePod speaker plus some updated desktops and the iPad Pro. This has resulted in Echo and Google Home dominating the space. Research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the US are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

Analysts said the smart home speaker market is ripe for Apple.

HomePod costs significantly more than Amazon Echo. A stew of software features?

Siri can also handle advanced searches within the music library, so users can ask questions like “Hey Siri, who’s the drummer in this?” or create a shared Up Next queue with everyone in the home. It will play music while helping people manage their lives and homes. For instance, Apple initially resisted enlarging the size of iPhone’s screen despite strong sales for larger-display phones made by Samsung and other rivals.

Siri might not be the sharpest tool in the shed, but Apple knows hardware.

Apple also unveiled a new iPad and a new iMac at the conference.

Some industry insiders, however, note Apple will be under more pressure to improve the computing smarts of its Siri software in the face of offerings from rivals Google and Amazon.

Following Apple’s WWDC keynote on Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook sat down with Bloomberg for an interview that touched on a number of varying topics, including his thoughts on augmented reality and Donald Trump.