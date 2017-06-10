Apple release details of their new update coming later this year

When Apple’s iOS 11 update comes out this fall, it will include a “Do Not Disturb While Driving” mode.

To get iOS 11 right now, you’ll need to join the Apple Developer Program.

Apple, makers of the popular iPhone and iPad, have released details of their new update which will be coming later this year and there are quite a few big changes. The newest iOS will now provide something much closer to true multitasking capabilities, offering the ability to drag-and-drop assets, such as images and text, from one app to another.

As of iOS 11, the Apple App Store will receive a major redesign, which focuses on easier navigation of the app marketplace.

Similarly, apps that don’t yet support 64-bit architectures also won’t run on iOS 11.

The update to iOS 10.3 included a tool to detect apps that can not run in 64-bit mode.

Apple and Google have many similar features within their ecosystems, but not every feature translates directly from iOS to Android.

However, Google announced at I/O, its Project Treble initiative, which is meant to make Android update times more efficient for OEMs, by separating stock Android updates from customizations released by manufacturers.

“We’re pleased that at last millions of drivers that use an Apple iPhone are about to be able to put an end to intrusive notifications while they’re behind the wheel”.

If you’re looking to experience the new operating system as soon as possible, know that you can do so by signing up for the Apple Beta Software Program, which allows you to “take part in shaping Apple software by test-driving prerelease versions” for free. The entire point of developers having the software is to test it out with their apps, so you might find that some of your apps become unusable or that you lose information.

Apple also now offers Messages in iCloud.