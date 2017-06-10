Apple Reveals The New iMac Pro – 18-core CPU & 4TB SSD…

Apple has announced updates to its iMac line at WWDC, giving its all-in-one desktop more powerful specifications and the latest Intel chips. To that end Apple announced upgrades to almost every single product in its computer line up, and thoroughly fucked over every single person who bought a MacBook Pro back in November.

There are also speculations claiming that instead of the MacBook Air, Apple will release new Macs and MacBooks during this week’s WWDC 2017. The entry level 21.5-inch model will have an Intel Iris Plus 640 GPU, while the 4K 21.5-inch models will get Radeon Pro 555 and 560 graphics cards. Here’s a quick look. It will reportedly include the highly upgraded MacBook Pro, as well as the 12-inch MacBook that will replace the MacBook Air this year.

Since the end of a year ago, many have suspected that the MacBook Air’s days are numbered, especially after Apple suggested that the thinner and lighter MacBook Pro is its replacement when the Air wasn’t refreshed last Autumn. The downside of the price cut is that the storage is reduced to 128GB SSD from 256GB SSD in its predecessor.

The iMac Pro comes out with the same design as the 27 inched iMac.

In comparison, MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar and Touch ID comes at a price of Rs 154,900 with an LED-backlit Retina display. This one has 512GB SSD, Force Touch trackpad and 8GB RAM. Then there’s the 27-inch iMac with a 5K Retina display starting at $1,799 (roughly £1,395, AU$2,400).

Even the lowly MacBook is getting an upgrade, the new seventh-generation Intel Core i7 hits 1.3GHz, and offers a 50 percent faster SSD and supports twice the amount of RAM.

“It is satisfying to see the capabilities of “Radeon Pro 500″ series in elegant form factors and enabling unbelievable content creation, gaming and VR experiences”, said Raja Koduri, Senior Vice President and Chief Architect, Radeon Technologies Group, AMD, in a statement. We are talking the real deal here and something best suited for pro users with the most demanding workflows.

Talking of the pricing, Apple said that such a device can cost more than $7000 (with a 5K display).

The 64-bit A10X Fusion chip is expected to make the new iPad Pro faster than most PC laptops available, and will enable it to tackle complex tasks such as editing photos and 4K video and rendering 3D images.

Apple is said to put most of its focus on the MacBook Pro 2017.

Available in the new 21.5- and 27-inch iMac, it enables fluid content creation with exceptional performance and support for GPU acceleration across a range of creative applications on the Mac platform, such as Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects and Photoshop.