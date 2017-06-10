Apple’s answer to the Amazon Echo has a critical flaw

For Limp, the first thing that stands out about the HomePod is its price.

“Apple is smart to frame the HomePod as a music-centric and audio-centric device rather than just another smart speaker or another home for Siri“, said Jackdaw Research analyst Jan Dawson.

HomePod will initially be available from December in the UK, US and Australia.

Amazon rolled out the initial Echo in November 2014 (with even cheaper family members following it) and Google followed with Home mid-last year. That same situation will hold true for any number of things you might want the HomePod to do for you.

“We’re open to that”, Limp said, according to CNET.

Apple is hoping a new smart home speaker will strike a chord with music lovers – the latest test of the iPhone maker’s ability to redefine markets originally staked out by its rivals.

With Airplay 2 we finally get multiroom audio support, a huge upgrade that will allow homes with Apple’s HomePod – as well as products from partners like Bose, Bang & Olufsen, Marantz and others – to stream audio wirelessly to different rooms and to multiple speakers.

Given it’s price and features ( or lack of it), it seems very hard for HomePod to challenge Google Home or Amazon Echo. Interestingly, Sonos was absent from the list of early speaker partners.

Nonetheless, the HomePod has some unique qualities that make it a contender. “But, right out of the gate, Apple is clearly going for music over smart assistance as HomePod’s major draw”.

What Does All This Mean? I would actually use the HomePod as my apartment speaker movies and music. It’s a 7-inch tall round speaker with a microphone array used to listen to your demands. We see these endpoints for assistants in every room.

HomePod is a newly released product by Apple in WWDC 2017 – a serious intelligent wireless speaker with a Hey Siri home assistant feature.

Are Amazon and Apple ready for a detente? Without one, users can only ask Siri to play podcasts or BeatsOne radio.

Integrated Music Services – Google Home supports third party apps like Pandora, Spotify, Youtube Music, Google Play Music and Amazon Echo supports Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify. By choosing a music-first, premium approach, Apple appears content to let Amazon win the numbers battle with its lower-cost smart speaker. Maybe Alexa will have some company soon.

While Apple typically launches new iPhones shortly after its iOS updates, this year’s phones are expected to be delayed past the usual release date in September. Imagine pairing a well-done augmented reality app with a voice assistant capability in the home, and you might have something pretty cool. These are uncharted waters for both Apple and its quirky virtual assistant, and even if the HomePod is now being pitched primarily to music lovers, it’s also an exciting device for smart home diehards and gadget lovers in general.

While Apple announced that Amazon Prime Video will be arriving on the platform later this year, that was the sub-total of the Apple TV-related announcements. If and when Apple decides to take AR to the next level with a pair of smart glasses or something else, it’ll be in a better position than companies trying to win over developers.