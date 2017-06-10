Apple’s HomePod is coming. What to know about smart speakers

Siri can do those things, too, but Apple’s pitch for Siri-powered HomePod is instead focused heavily on music – the company appears to bank on consumers paying for smart speakers that deliver high-quality audio sound as a sort of gateway into the world of smart home assistants.

Are You There, Siri? “I would bet that Apple will sell a lot of these at Christmas and into next year“, said Jackdaw Research analyst Jan Dawson in a note.

Which leads me to the downside of Apple’s approach. (GOOGL) (GOOGL), with its Google Home product, and Amazon Inc.’s (AMZN) Amazon Echo.

Apple also said it was making its virtual assistant Siri more aware of context, enabling it to recommend and remind users more accurately based on how they use their device.

If Apple unveils the Siri Speaker at this year’s WWDC, it will be the first time since 2013 that the company introduced new hardware at the event.

HomePod is basically Apple’s take on Amazon Echo and Google Home, even though both of them were released way before Apple announced the new HomePod but as we all know, Apple, because of its established market image, always lead with whatever it launches.

Tapping Apple’s Siri digital assistant, such a speaker is expected to serve as a butler as well as an outlet for listening to music. It unveiled the Apple Watch in September 2014. Apple’s entry could change this, as it did for digital-music sales, with iTunes, or the smartphone market with the iPhone.

Thus far, the HomePod’s audio has been likened to audio experiences like that of the Sonos and Bose speakers. With a HomePod, a user will be able to control all HomeKit devices with verbal commands. Schiller is the senior VP of Apple’s global marketing and insists that HomePod is about enhancing the music experience.

A smart speaker is primarily used to stream music and news, set timers and reminders, manage shopping lists, and control connected-home devices like lights or thermostats.

Still, the Apple Watch hasn’t been a smash hit, fueling worries that the company’s ability to transfix customers had waned after the 2011 death of co-founder Steve Jobs.

The Apple HomePod’s $349 sticker price might sound high, but it’s actually a good value depending what you’re comparing it to.

It’s very much the Apple version of a smart home speaker that you imagined. With a 4in subwoofer, seven tweeter array and some fancy real-time sound modelling, it certainly has the tools to trounce the Google Home and Amazon Echo family. It’s built some of the most successful platforms and most transformational products, so the HomePod launch feels lacking in luster and vision. That sure seems to be what we’re getting with the highly-priced HomePod.

All thanks to Apple’s new AirPlay 2. It just looks like a bad business move. That woofer plus an advanced algorithm that continuously analyzes the music and dynamically helps tunes the lower end frequencies that typically result in choppy, muddy noise, makes the new HomePod a speaker to rule them all. As market analyst Paul Verna, from eMarketer, said: “Whenever these companies try to freeze each other out, everybody suffers”.