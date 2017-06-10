Apple’s HomePod pumps up the volume on its tech rivals

Amazon and Google’s existing speakers have proved popular with consumers since the Echo launched in the United Kingdom in 2016 and Home earlier this year.

A deal bringing Amazon Prime Video to Apple TV, announced on Monday at Apple’s developer conference after years of talk, shows how competitive tensions among Silicon Valley titans can stand in the way of serving customers.

Apple hopes to do the same with the release of the HomePod, Apple’s second new device introduced under Apple chief executive Tim Cook. An A8 chip inside the speaker provides advanced intelligence to allow the speaker to perform real-time acoustic modelling, audio beam-forming, and multi-channel echo cancellation so that it can adjust to the space it’s placed in and balance audio appropriately. Amazon also gets to benefit from falling costs, since the Echo came out a couple years ago, whereas Apple is now starting at the height of the HomePod’s cost curve as a new product. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the US are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

“If we are comparing this to Apple’s past successes, it doesn’t fit that model”, said analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group. We were surprised that no more details were released, but are now even more excited for the next developments and software features to be created later in the year. Google Home followed in October and Microsoft’s assistant, Cortana, is also finding a home in home speakers. For Apple, having one would further broaden the role that its software, services and gadgets play in people’s lives.

Still, the HomePod is a big step up from Apple’s last speaker product (remember 2006’s Apple Hi-Fi?). This always happens during a product announcement, and Apple’s pricing is always a hot topic during these events. It’ll also have Siri embedded, meaning anything you can ask Siri on your phone you can ask a HomePod, as well as use it to control smart home devices using Apple’s Home Kit.

The lack of a breakthrough device has periodically raised concerns that Apple has become too dependent on the iPhone and supported the theory that the company lost its knack for innovation when its co-founder Steve Jobs died of cancer in 2011. In the past, Apple has begun accepting pre-orders on its website for new devices like the iPhone 7 one week before they arrive in stores.

Some industry insiders, however, note Apple will be under more pressure to improve the computing smarts of its Siri software in the face of offerings from rivals Google and Amazon.

Along with upgraded versions of iPad and Mac laptops, Apple unveiled an iMac Pro work station that had the computing built in behind the screen and was touted as the most powerful computer the company has ever made. The Apple TV has also struggled, with declining sales placing it behind Roku, the Amazon Fire, and the Google Chromecast.

Apple is introducing a 10.5-inch iPad Pro in an attempt to revive interest in its once hot-selling line of tablets.