Apple’s HomePod Siri-Powered Speaker Takes Fight to Amazon, Google

“Though Apple appears to be playing catch up with Amazon and Google, the primary casualty here may be Sonos”.

“It’s the biggest brains ever in a speaker”, said Apple senior vice president Phil Schiller.

Apple’s new HomePod speaker may be music to the ears of its loyal fans, but how much it can crank up volume in the smart speaker market remains to be heard.

Detractors say the two home hubs can’t be compared because the Echo is intuitive to talk to and you can even customize how to address it, while the HomePod requires you to say “Hey, Siri“, every time you want it to do something. HomePod will take on Amazon Echo and Google Home, which have momentum in the arena of voice-controlled speakers capable of controlling smart appliances, fetching content from the internet and more.

Apple is facing some serious competition from the likes of tech rivals Amazon and Google in the race for voice-powered computing. The HomePod features seven tweeters and a 4-inch woofer that Apple suggests will provide sound that will “rock the house”.

Siri was also front-and-center of Apple’s machine-learning, a type of artificial intelligence that helps software adapt to data and recognize patterns automatically.

Siri will now be able to perform translations in various languages including English, Chinese, French, German, Italian and Spanish.

Apple said that watch wearers will be able to link their devices with the gym equipment through NFC.

With a new watch face, Apple Watch promises to learn about your routines to figure out what information to display on the watch face. While Amazon Echo and Google Home began stealing some market share from the Santa Barbara-based speaker company, Sonos prided itself on the excellent audio engineering that went into its speakers as well as the fact it played nicely with nearly every streaming music service out there.

HomePod is created to work with the Apple Music subscription service and can produce rich sound while tapping into the artificial intelligence power of Siri. But O’Donnell also expressed scepticism on Apple’s ability to dominate this new segment.

The 7-inch HomePod features an array of six microphones, which will listen for your command to Siri.

The HomePod won’t start shipping until December 2017, and at $349, it’s about twice as expensive as the Echo ($179) and Google Home ($129). Although that product came out after other smartwatches hit the market, it quickly outshone competitors, according to industry research firms.

Apple also released a software kit so developers could infuse augmented reality into applications for iPhones or iPads.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, is getting new features aimed at online annoyances.

The device can also be used to send messages, get updates on news, sports and weather and control smart home devices connected using Apple’s HomeKit.