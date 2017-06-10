Apple’s HomePod speaker brings Siri into the living room

Today, the company revealed Metal 2, the new version of its hardware-accelerated graphics applications programming interface, which now offers native virtual reality support. And it would mark an effort by Apple to catch up with Amazon and Google. These giants are battling over still-emerging fields that are expected to turn into technological gold mines, much the way personal computers and smartphones became moneymaking machines in previous decades.

Siri might hear you loud and clear on the new HomePod smart speaker, but Apple won’t. Rather than exclusively competing with products like the Amazon Echo and Google Home, Apple is positioning HomePod as a hybrid product that does more.

Apple is expected to announce plans this week to make its Siri voice assistant work with a larger variety of apps, but initial changes were expected to add just a small number of capabilities.

The device is less than 7-inch tall. It’s a fair bit costlier than the $179 Echo, but Apple has the advantage of years of experience perfecting the Siri voice assistant that launched in 2011.

Apple says its looking to “reinvent” the way we listen to music in the home.

Apple will begin shipping the HomePod to the United States, Britain and Australia in December. Apple's main competitors in this area would be Amazon Echo and Google Home, with Amazon now leading the pack by a wide margin. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the US are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year. That suggests either that Apple believes sound quality is what will drive consumers to buy the HomePod or that it's not yet confident in the product's smarts or the range of its abilities. "That both plays to Apple's strength and history in music and avoids the direct comparison in terms of price because this really does a lot more".

Apple said the HomePod will also be compatible with the company’s HomeKit system for controlling smart home devices, like lighting, heating, air conditioning and home security systems. The company “can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight.

Apple had plenty of other announcements.

Amazon just unveiled a version of Echo with a camera, touch-screen display and video-calling capabilities.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, is getting new features aimed at online annoyances.

If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple's first new product since its smartwatch in 2015. So far, the service has limited payments to purchases of products and services from companies and other organizations.