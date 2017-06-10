Apple’s HomePod speaker will ‘reinvent music’

As a music-playing device, it will also be a challenger to Sonos, whose wifi-controlled speakers are used by many smartphone users for home entertainment. Before these hit the market, you most likely didn’t even know you needed such a device, but boy are they useful.

The new iPad Pro also comes with a better camera – the same one found in the iPhone 7 – along with more storage, a better display and faster refreshing of moving images. But since then, ongoing development at the company has been comparatively moribund in contrast to the lightning-fast technology evolution from competitors like Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft’s Cortana.

Apple is pitching the HomePod as a music player above everything else, perhaps because Siri is perceived to be far weaker than Google’s Assistant and Amazon’s Echo intelligent assistants.

Changes included making iPads more efficient and being able to send money to friends using Apple’s messaging application for mobile devices.

Apple has finally dived into the market of the smart speaker to take on Amazon Echo, Google Home.

Users can ask the speaker to read them the latest news, play podcasts, set reminders – everything that’s already possible with Siri on other Apple devices. With its seven tweeters and one woofer, the Apple HomePod should theoretically sound better and so justify its price tag. There are three Echo models available: the Echo ($179) which has a pretty decent speaker itself, the Echo Dot ($49) which can connect to external speakers, and the Tap ($129) which has an internal battery.

Apple has also designed this to go seamlessly with an iPhone.

Third, Apple revealing the device several months ahead of the holiday season without the ability to pre-order looks too much like their hand has been forced by the popularity of Echo and Home devices.

The focus of Apple HomePod is Apple Music, so to that end it is largely for entertainment.

Where does this position Apple relative to Amazon and the Echo?

Analysts said Apple is playing to its strength in the music industry by focusing on sound quality and its catalog of songs available on HomePod.

The thing is, its goal seems to be unclear, whether it’s going to go head-to-head with the current brood of smart assistants or target brands the likes of Sonos in the audio space – or perhaps both.

The speaker runs the Apple A8 chip, also seen in iPhones. That’s probably not a surprise considering the way Apple talked about it on-stage – Phil Schiller referred to the machine more as a “breakthrough home speaker” rather than the avatar of a virtual assistant. Apple says that it upgraded the artificial intelligence capacity of Siri and furnished the HomePod with extra features to enhance the interactive experience.

That assessment won’t be put to the test until at least December, when Apple’s HomePod is released.