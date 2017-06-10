Apple’s iOS 11 Hopes To Reinvent the iPad

As with every iOS announcement, iOS 11 is being touted as the most feature packed update ever.

For the feature to work, both iOS devices need to by physically close to one another – and need to unlocked, 9To5Mac reports. What’s really cool about the new feature is that after the users stop recording, they can make edits and annotations to their recording.

As you may know, Apple is making a big deal out of its redesigned Store app, and for good reason: This app is now quite attractive and welcoming, especially on the iPad, where the bigger screen allows for more interesting layouts. Apple prevents users from recording streaming video from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Google Play or even YouTube.

YouTuber EverythingApplePro has found a way to install iOS 11 on your compatible iPhone device without the use of a computer or signing up with Apple’s beta program.

If you’re still using an iPhone 5, iPhone 5c or and iPad 4, you won’t be able to try out the latest iOS features, and more importantly your device won’t be patched by security fixes. When the new operating system drops this fall, Apple Watch users will be able to interface with gym equipment by tapping their device on an NFC reader, which subsequently opens a two-way wireless communication session for transferring information like heart rate and equipment speed and angle.

Your friends’ iOS device will then autofill the password and connect to the network.

IOS 11 bugs: The home screen is gone from the app switcher.

iOS 11 is out for developers now, with a final release expected in September.

Developers exploring the first beta have spotted all applications will give users the option to allow location access “while using the app”. What’s more? You can even customise it to add your favourite apps. With iOS 11, you don’t have to worry about that at all.

Other updates arriving with iOS 11 include new Loop and Bounce effects for photos, Apple Pay payments via Messages and Siri, and a “do not disturb” feature that can be enabled while driving. However, for iOS 11 users, the Wi-Fi sharing functionality removes this step from the process, letting you wirelessly send the password to their iPhones and iPads. Naturally, tags will show up in the search bar, but you can tap on one to show all files tagged with it.