Apple’s iOS 11 Won’t Support These iPhones

Interestingly, Apple’s new Files app for iOS 11 will let iPhone and iPads users easily manage their local files and other documents stored on Apple’s iCloud service, but it will also integrate with several third-party cloud storage solutions indluding Box, Dropbox, Google Drive and OneDrive. This means that phones and tablets running Apple’s 32-bit A6 (and earlier) chip like the iPhone 5, iPhone 5C and the fourth generation iPad won’t be able to use iOS 11.

The new “Do Not Disturb While Driving” feature will go into effect six months after Bethany and James Modisette sued Apple for failing to provide the iPhone safety feature that it patented in 2014.

Apple will also remind you more of Apple Pay with iOS 11. In addition, Siri can help you translate English words into Chinese, Spanish, French, German, or Italian. This is about a digital assistant.

SIRI: Apple has made a few interesting changes in Siri. “What Siri learns about you on device is kept synced across all of your devices and kept completely private, readable on all of your devices”.

Apple will later this year release a “HomePod” music-centric smart home speaker, challenging a market now dominated by Amazon and Google in its latest move to weave deeper into people´s lives.

Elsewhere, the latest iterations of the iPad Pro were announced with the main news being that consumers can get the device in 10.5 inch or 12.9 inch form. Recipients will have the money reflected in their Apple Pay account, and it can be used to make payments for purchases at shops or online using Apple Pay. It may also present you with a list of all the applications you haven’t had occasion to use of late and suggest that you uninstall some or all of them.

“It’s all about keeping your eyes on the road”, stated Apple’s Craig Federighi.

To ensure drivers are not distracted by notifications while driving, Apple has introduced the “do not disturb while driving“.

Do Not Disturb While Driving uses either a Bluetooth auto connection or the Doppler effect over Wi-Fi to know when the device is in a moving vehicle.

The Camera app has been enhanced, with a simple long exposure setting added, and videos and photos will be stored in new formats (HVEC and HEIF) which will save on space, but (Apple say) still be compatible for sharing with other devices.

For those who need the very top of the line, Apple also unveiled some details of the Space Gray iMac Pro, with the base version coming at $4,999 that will ship in December with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, support for two 5K displays, and more. Hence, discovering apps and games is easier than ever before.