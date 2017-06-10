Apple’s new HomePod sounds way better than the Amazon Echo

The free iOS upgrade will be available in the fall.

Alongside the U.S. and UK, Australia will be one of the first markets around the world to get the HomePod in Apple Stores, both in space grey and white colours.

In a way, the whole thing feels like Apple’s take on the Sonos, and it will be created to work with Apple Music, the buffet of 40 million tracks you can already subscribe to, though thanks to Apple HomeKit, it will likely also work as a way of controlling your home, similar to what Google is doing with its Assistant technology.

Apple’s operating systems are also getting an update. The WatchOS 4 features new watch faces. The device comes with a wireless technology that can be controlled using a voice-activated feature with the help of Siri.

If you were hoping for news on a new iPhone sadly you’ll have to wait until later this year for news on the follow up to the iPhone 7 but we think there’s enough Apple tech to tide you over until then. It will also be possible to exchange data between gym equipment and the watch.

If you hit workout goals, you’ll now get fancier animations to give you a greater sense of satisfaction.

Apple has made a series of augmented reality acquisitions over the past three years, and the first major fruits of those deals were presented on June 5. Most of the news focused on the coming updates for its various operating systems, but CEO Tim Cook also introduced some new hardware.

On to macOS and the follow-up to Sierra – High Sierra.

The OS is getting VR support, says Craig Federighi, including support for Unity, Unreal and Metal for VR. For more details on the subject check this out. Safari is adding autoplay blocking, so loud videos don’t start playing without your approval.

The browser’s new “intelligent tracking prevention”, meanwhile, will use machine learning to identify and block digital-ad trackers in order to keep advertisers from following and profiling users. The company said it will ship it to more global markets in 2018. Video compression will be higher quality, according to Apple. Federighi said that with millions of iPhones and iPads capable of supporting AR, ARKit will become “the largest AR platform in the world” overnight.

Apple pitched its speaker as primarily a music device, saying it links tightly with the company’s Music streaming app, which brings in US$10 (RM43) in revenue per user each month. Its Mac Pro hasn’t been updated since 2013, and Apple says the next version will be available some time next year.

There will also be an iMac Pro shipping in December that will house a 5K display, 128GB of ECC memory, four Thunderbolt ports and an eight-core Xeon processor though this can be upgraded to an 18-core version if needed.

All I got to hear was music: I never got to use Siri with it, or test any interactive functions. It can have up to 22 teraflops of graphics power.

Apple has introduced something called an ARKit to enable developers build augmented reality apps for the iPhone.

“For us it’s not about being first”, Cook said in the interview.