Apple’s New HomePod Speaker to Compete with Amazon Echo

But it’s also possible that the HomePod could expose Siri as less capable than Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s Assistant and Microsoft’s Cortana, Blaber said.

Rumours that Apple would offer a sneak peak of its wireless speaker for the home at the manufacturer’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) proved to be true this week as the company unveiled a speaker with built-in Siri technology, powered by the same processor found in older iPhones.

According to Tim Cook, Apple CEO, the focus will be on music in the first instance: “Just like we did with portable music we want to reinvent home music”.

Tapping Apple’s (AAPL) Siri digital assistant, such a speaker is expected to serve as a butler as well as an outlet for listening to music.

As well as offering instant translations and letting you use Messages with your voice, the speaker will work with a range of HomeKit-enabled smart home devices. Apple also announced a new macOS dubbed “High Sierra” that should please Mac users on both the professional and consumer side.

Analysts said Apple is playing to its strength in the music industry by focusing on sound quality and its catalog of songs. While it’s not the newest version of Siri that will launch this fall, Google Assistant was much more valuable and accurate than Siri in our tests.

Apple HomePod will be available starting in December, initially in Australia, the United Kingdom and the U.S. – potentially to be followed by other countries in 2018.

Apple also made improvements to Siri including making the assistant’s voice sound more natural when responding to users.

The Echo, released in 2015, and Google Home, released previous year, were the first entrants in a promising market. Google’s $130 (£105) Home speaker is triggered by the phrase “Hey Google” while Amazon’s Echo uses “Alexa”. Additional markets are planned for next year, while there is no word yet on Australian pricing.

Apple is known for its ecosystem – its catalogue of products, which includes the iPhone, MacBook, iPad and Apple TV, working harmoniously.

Apple earlier introduced a new version of its iPad Pro, as well as a raft of new software updates.

Apple’s senior vice-president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, demonstrated the company’s AR capabilities by placing a virtual coffee cup, lamp and vase onto a real table.

Apple is also updating the operating software for its Apple Watch, including new watch faces, more personalized alerts that use machine learning to tailor information to you based on your routines and tastes.

“Standards are boring but they are very, very useful”. HomePod is compatible with iPhone 5s and later, running iOS 11.

We expect Apple’s first home AI product will have excellent acoustics performance (one woofer + seven tweeters) and computing power (similar to iPhone 6/6S AP).