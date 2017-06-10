Apple’s new ‘HomePod’ speaker

Apple’s next big gadget is the HomePod, a miniature home speaker powered by the company’s Siri voice assistant.

But while Amazon and Google have stressed the daily practicalities of the artificial intelligence assistants that run Echo and Home, Apple framed HomePod more as a music-listening platform, with practicalities like reminders and calendar nearly an after thought.

Yes, Amazon got there first and Google’s been doing it for some time too, but the rumoured Apple smart home speaker is indeed a reality. Considering all three smart speakers have similar functionality, it will be interesting to see if Apple’s inclusive ecosystem will influence successful sales of the Cupertino company’s newest device.

The HomePod speaker will sell for $349, twice as much as the Amazon Echo, and will start shipping in December.

Amazon’s Echo commands 70.6 percent of the USA market and Google Home has 23.8 percent, according to a recent eMarketer report. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the US are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

The device was previewed on stage Monday at WWDC, Apple’s annual developer conference in San Jose. “Third, it needs to be really fun to use and have a built in musicologist“.

Where Apple hopes to stand out in its late entry to the smart speaker market, however, is by putting extra emphasis on the speaker part of the equation.

New features coming to iPhones and iPads include messages that sync to Apple servers in the cloud.

The focus here is on the audio technology hidden beneath the small shell, which Apple insists will change the home audio game. The move means that people can now transfer money to one another using Apple Pay.

Apple also may introduce its next Mac computer, along with the next operating system powering the machine. It’s more than a smart speaker, though, according to Apple. This makes Amazon’s speaker more functional and versatile.

A new Siri interface on the Apple Watch will also blend users’ calendar information with other useful details, like airline tickets they may have booked, the company said. There is talk of updates to the Mac and iPad series to be announced at the Conference.

Software updates are also expected for Apple’s smartwatch and TV box for streaming online video.