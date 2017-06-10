Apple’s New iMac Pro Is Coming in December

The 15-inch model with Touch Bar specifically switched up a lot when it added Radeon Pro 555 graphics with 2GB of memory in the base model, whereas last year’s model with no Touch Bar had Intel Iris Pro Graphics.

On the notebook side of things, things are a little less exciting as the Cupertino giant has simply refreshed its line of notebook to the current generation of Intel’s Kaby Lake processors, while the MacBook Air gets a modest speed bump. The MacBook Pro 2017 is a good addition to the line-up. The 12-inch MacBook was last updated earlier previous year with faster chips and a rose gold color option. That lower storage capacity is certainly one of the drawbacks when you go for the more powerful model at the base price, but as you’ll see below, it’s probably worth it. The sleek all-in-one gray chassis holds a stunning 27-inch Retina 5K display, and for graphics there’s a Radeon Pro Vega 56 (with 8GB memory) on the inside.

The 2017 MacBook Pro 13-inch will now run with variants of Kaby Lake Core i5 chips and can be configured to higher models of Core i7.

My time with the new 12-inch MacBook, 15-inch MacBook Pro and iMac amounted to roughly six to seven hours, which isn’t enough to put together a full review of any of the devices. It’s no surprise that the 2017 models will outperform the 2015 models. Rounding out the list, you get four USB 3.0 connections, an SDXC card slot, an Ethernet port and a headphone jack. The port selection is mostly the same too, save for that extra Thunderbolt 3 socket.

The new MacBook Pro is a great machine for many users, but for others, it is tough to use as their main laptop. It includes a new dual centrifugal fan setup that allows for more airflow than other Mac products, Apple says.

The new MacBook models are available to order through Apple’s store now, with retail availability starting on June 7.

The iMac Pro is slated to ship sometime in December 2017, and you can sign up for notifications about preordering now.

Both systems have bright and clear IPS screens, but the 13-inch MacBook Pro has an advantage in screen size, resolution (2,560 by 1,600 versus 2,304 by 1,440), brightness (500 nits versus 300 nits), and DCI-P3 color gamut (the 12-inch MacBook has standard sRGB color).