Apple’s new iMacs are now powerful enough to support VR

Apple doesn’t plan to ship its HomePod speaker until December, and its prescience at WWDC is a little, well, muted: There were a couple of them in the post-keynote demo room, but they just sat there being attractive rather than showing off their stuff. Most improvements will be under the hood, including an all-new file system, VR features and support for the new HEVC video standard.

Apple’s new MacBooks will run the firm’s newly-outed macOS High Sierra operating system.

“We’re thrilled to give developers and customers a sneak peek at iMac Pro“. Apple said the computer is the most powerful Mac it has ever built, with the latest and most powerful processors on the market. The iMac Pro combines the form factor of the iMac with the workstation class performance of the Mac Pro. With an all-flash architecture and all-new thermal design, iMac Pro delivers up to 80 percent more cooling capacity in the same thin and seamless iMac® design.

Prices will start at $1,099 for the base 21.5-inch model, at $1,499 for the 4K 21.5-inch model, and $1,799 for the iMac Retina 5K 27-inch. Meanwhile, the 27-inch 5K model will have a choice of Radeon Pro 570, 575, and 580 graphics cards, topping out at 8GB of VRAM. New accessories also debuted alongside the iMac Pro, featuring space gray versions of the Magic Keyboard (now outfitted with a numeric keypad), Magic Trackpad 2, and Magic Mouse 2. This iMac Pro is also coming with up to 128GB ECC memory, up to 4TB of 3GB/s SSD, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports and built-in 10GB Ethernet. And its True Tone technology is 50-per cent brighter, Apple said. It followed the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the launch of the smaller 9.7-inch iPad Pro in March 2016. It’s not the most exciting of updates, with Apple instead touting reworked Mail and Photos apps and improvements to Safari, including autoplay blocking and intelligent tracking protection.

