Apple’s new iPad Pro wows designers AND augmented reality lovers alike

That success naturally provokes a competitive response, and Apple’s answer is the awkwardly named HomePod, which it hopes will “reinvent” home audio.

Moreover, this HomePod is more expensive as compared to Amazon Echo and Google Home. Whereas Amazon sells the main version of the Echo for $180; Google’s Home speaker goes for $130.

The tech titan also announced updates to its entire MacBook line giving its laptops more powerful specifications in the form of the latest Intel chips.

The HomePod is Apple’s first new gadget in almost three years, following its announcement of the Apple Watch in September 2014. Cook has been talking up AR for over a year, so this should come as no surprise.

Still, the Apple Watch hasn’t been a smash hit, fueling worries that the company’s ability to transfix customers had waned after the 2011 death of co-founder Steve Jobs.

It was expected that Apple would share a preview of the next iteration of the iOS operating system for the iPhone and the iPad at its ongoing Worldwide Developers’ Conference. The Apple also said the new iPads will have an anti-reflective coating, which if effective, this would be a welcome improvement.

With iOS 11, the company’s voice assistant Siri has also received a slightly updated design with more natural sounding male and female voices, all thanks to some new deep learning techniques.

The event started with a special video clips on the power of apps and how people today are so dependent on them.

Apple had plenty of other announcements.

Siri will attempt to learn what you’re interested in, or needs, based on your location, or information you’ve already asked for, and it’lll suggest topics you’ll want to know based on what you’re doing, like a news item.

In April, Facebook said it was “making the camera the first augmented reality platform” at its own F8 developer conference. Apple also built auto-play video blocking directly in the browser to speed up performance. It will not block the ads themselves, though.

Earlier today Apple unveiled a new version of the iPad Pro, measuring in at 10.5 inches. It’s part of Apple’s effort to entice professionals with tablets that can handle many tasks previously reserved for laptops.

The technology firm has introduced a new feature called Do Not Disturb While Driving, which silences notifications and turns off the iPhone screen when it detects you are driving. Apple is launching the developer platform ARKit, which will allow them to take advantage of an iPhone or iPad’s camera, sensors, gyroscopes, and other hardware in order to offer AR experiences.

The company is now integrating Apple Pay directly into iMessage, enabling users to send money direction with a conversation using Touch ID for security (yet another reason to disable iCloud synchronization). Before, transactions had been limited to products and services from businesses and institutions.

The extra size isn’t the only way that the new iPad Pro’s screen is upgraded from the outgoing model’s – it’s also brighter, at 600nits, supports HDR, and has a new feature that Apple is calling ProMotion.