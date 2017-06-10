Apple’s next move will destroy the ‘text and drive’ culture

Apple has supported 64-bit apps since the release of the iPhone 5S back in 2013 and has required developers to submit new applications with 64-bit support since February 2015 and app updates since June 2015. This feature will work only for iOS devices moreover both iOS devices need to be close to one another and should be unlocked. There will be a separate Games and Apps section and all the new changes have been made to make the apps more discoverable.

The feature, called “Offloading” by Apple, was first spotted by Cydia Geeks.

The iPhone screen will be locked to prevent drivers from using numerous device’s apps.

Apple has announced its newest software update for iPhones and iPads and it’s not looking good for anyone still using older versions of the popular devices.

This isn’t a surprise; developers have had almost two years to update their apps to comply with the newest standards. At the time, developers were allowed to continue using any custom review prompts they had previously implemented, with the warning that such permission would eventually be revoked. With iOS 11, you don’t have to worry about that at all.

Until now, third parties have not been able to use the tech on the iPhone. “For example, as Siri learns topics or places a user is interested in while browsing Safari, they will be suggested when typing in Mail, Messages and other apps”, Apple said in a statement.

32-bit processing will also be phased out for Mac use, with Apple telling developers at WWDS that Mac OS High Sierra would be the last model to be able to use 32-bit processing “without compromises”. Additionally, anyone who is in the auto with you will be able to disable the feature.

Not everything is going to be this great after the release of Apple’s mobile operating system. iOS, rather all Apple products in general, is supposed to give a seamless experience with minimal efforts on the part of the user.

Finally moving on to the new camera formats, Apple has introduced the support for HEVC and HEIF, which can be enabled from iOS 11 Settings Camera Formats. Will you be upgrading to the latest iPhone 8?