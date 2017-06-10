Apple’s Upcoming Siri Speaker is Now Reportedly in Production

Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White said he expects Apple to announce even more enhanced capabilities for Siri at this year’s event.

The product is clearly going to be targeted at Apple’s existing device user base, since Google Home and Amazon Echo, it’s chief rivals, don’t have that much cross-talk with Apple’s products and services.

Unfortunately, the level of development that the Siri Speaker went through is not yet enough for Apple to release a smart home speaker with a touchscreen.

While Amazon and Google are enjoying the lime light with their own smart home speakers, one particular assistant has been laying a low profile for quite some time.

The Siri Speaker will come with virtual sound technology compatible with Apple’s products. The device will differ from Amazon and Google home in a lot of aspects.

The Siri Speaker is expected to be built by Inventec, the same company that makes the AirPods headphones for Apple.

An Apple insider revealed to Bloomberg that the Siri enabled smart speaker would differ from its counterparts by offering a virtual surround and sound technology.

The keynote could feature more details on Apple’s environmental plans for the new campus. Apple Music is likely to be a key integration and third party services could also be on the menu. It will be using Siri, the voice assistant software on the iPhone and Mac.

Given the success of Samsung Pay and the recent launch of LG Pay, Apple might also bring improvements in Apple Pay.

Developers selling apps through Apple’s App Store have been paid over US$70 billion since it first launched in 2008. There have been several leaks and reports about this unconfirmed device, which you can read all about here in Pocket-lint’s round-up, but strangely, we’ve yet to see any images of it leak out through the press. The speaker could be unveiled as early as next week at the company’s WWDC conference, but may not ship until later this year.