Apple’s WWDC 2017 is underway, here’s the latest from San Jose

Apple is also hoping to keep up with Facebook and other messaging platforms by adding peer-to-peer payments to iMessage for iOS. These devices are interesting enough as-is, but with the coming release of iOS 11, they will also begin earning their Pro moniker.

For some, Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) WWDC keynote event went liked they hoped, with the company introducing some exciting new products or technologies that hit all the sweet spots in today’s dramatically reshaped tech environment.

But, so far, indications are that Amazon isn’t changing its policy around Apple TV sales.

Verdict: We were mostly right, although we’re confident we’ll hear much more about tvOS this fall.

Moreover, some motoring groups are in favor of the new feature.

The podcast app in iOS is not great.

The first iPad Pro launched in late 2015 in the large 12.9-inch format, but as I noted at the time, Apple didn’t do a good job of explaining why anyone would want one.

The iOS 11 camera will now recognize and scan QR codes. Among the upgraded features for Siri will be new and more natural male and female voice options and the ability to translate English words and phrases into five languages: French, German, Italian, Mandarin, and Spanish.

But the Apple Pencil, like Surface Pen, will always be a side story.

According to technology blog 9To5Mac, when an iPhone or iPad is running iOS 11 and tries to join a home W-Fi network – nearby iOS gadgets will get a pop-up asking if you’d like to share the password with the new device.

It is up to the driver to use their phone responsibly while driving, but the new iPhone feature is meant to act as a motivator in reducing fatalities. Now, the app can track music you love and sync it to the watch. Which of the features mentioned above do you like best? Users can no longer log in to third-party apps using their social media accounts, something that has recently become quite popular. On the other hand, AirPlay 2 itself offers multi-room audio, which allows one to control the speakers using Home app, Siri, or Control Center.

“iOS 11 gives iPad users the powerful app functionality they need to take advantage of everything iPad is capable of, and brings hundreds of new features and incredible updates to the iOS apps iPhone and iPad users enjoy every day”, Federighi said. Which are your favorite iOS 11 features?