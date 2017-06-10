Apple sneaks ‘dark mode’ into iOS 11 to help save your eyes

The iPhone maker’s annual WWDC revealed a range of new features for the forthcoming iOS 11.

“Apple is smart to frame the HomePod as a music-centric and audio-centric device rather than just another smart speaker or another home for Siri“, said Jackdaw Research analyst Jan Dawson. For this to work, you need a lot of apps to speak a common language, and Apple is only specifying a format for very generic assets.

So, for instance if you delete a message on your iPhone or iPad, that will also reflect on your Mac. “HomePod packs powerful speaker technology, Siri intelligence and wireless access to the entire Apple Music library into a attractive speaker that is less than 7 inches tall, can rock most any room with distortion-free music and be a helpful assistant around your home”.

The enhanced Siri can now also translate English words and phrases into Chinese, French, German, Italian and Spanish.

If you’ve got an Apple Pencil, sometimes you wonder “where can I keep this when it’s not in use?” As promised, Apple finally unveiled its next operating system that will greatly enhance iPads and iPhones, the iOS 11. And Apple will also provide a “lane guidance” view when you take the wheel of a auto. Or drag a file from Dropbox and drop it as a URL in an app that doesn’t support that kind of file.

Apple also showed a sneak peek into a new all-in-one desktop called the iMac Pro. There will also be new tools for organising photos and creating sharable videos. You can change the placement of the toggle within the Control Center by dragging it up and down the list above. For instance, you can easily adjust the brightness and pause the music on the same page. Apple though stopped short of any AR features that might be built into its own camera app but showcased how the feature can be used to place a virtual object in a real world setting.

Six microphones can pick up voice commands and Siri can learn a listener’s preferences, send messages, update news and weather and act as a smart home hub. Also there will a separate slot for in-app purchases.

The iOS 11 update also includes some handy updates to Apple Maps – new lane guidance arrows and road speed limits. Google Maps already does both. The phone will block most notifications to reduce temptations behind the wheel.

You can make your profile public or private if you don’t want people seeing what you are listening to. The new Files app will give users a simple view of files on their device.

The redesigned App Store is set to launch as part of iOS 11 later this year.

When you follow a profile, you’ll be able to listen to the playlists shared by them and also take a peek at their frequently played tracks.