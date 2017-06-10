Apple takes on Alexa and Google with HomePod

Limp said Amazon would be willing to work alongside partners like Apple or Google to ensure their competing virtual assistants would be compatible. It’s a smart wireless speaker powered by the Siri AI that seems created to compete with the likes of Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Home speaker. Siri will be voice activated to respond to requests for information and other help around the house.

Google merely lists a “high excursion speaker” in its Home gadget. Notably, Apple HomePod is still limited to music streaming and only little support from Siri assistant to power your home.

“There is so much momentum building around these speakers that it would be hard for Apple not to come out with one”, said industry analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy. Unlike Amazon’s new Echo Show, Apple’s device does not have a screen.

“Apple is smart to frame the HomePod as a music-centric and audio-centric device rather than just another smart speaker or another home for Siri”, said Jackdaw Research analyst Jan Dawson.

But none of that is much different from what Amazon and Google speakers already offer. Moreover, it has a seven-tweeter array that gauges the sound quality and multi-channel echo cancellation. The Apple HomePod has an A8 chip along with a unique woof specially designed by the company. According to Apple, HomePod is aware of other HomePods in the room, and can dynamically adjust music accordingly for the best spatial sound.

As for voice recognition, all three speakers feature far-field technology, allowing users to conduct voice queries from across the room. But, right out of the gate, Apple is clearly going for music over smart assistance as HomePod’s major draw.

For Apple, profitability comes in the form of product sales and keeping users locked into its Ecosystem. Users can tell HomePod that they liked a song or to play more songs like the one they’re listening to. So those hoping for Google Play Music, Spotify and Uber support might be out of luck here.

Apple’s SVP of Global Marketing Phil Schiller said Sonos aren’t smart speakers and Amazon Echos aren’t good speakers. Sonos also has ambitions on integrating with every intelligent voice assistant out there. It shan’t be wrong to say, Apple HomePod is the new iPod but for homes.

A notable absence from the list of initial partners was Sonos, a company that nearly single-handedly created the wireless multiroom audio category. HomePod is the first, all-new Apple Inc gadget to land in almost two years, but that is if we reduce last year’s wireless AirPods to a mere EarPods upgrade. Amazon and Google’s smart speakers are only sold inside the U.S., though quite a few Kiwis have DIY-imported one or the other.

Known as the “HomePod” and priced at $349, the product is a roughly 7-inch cylinder speaker with essentially the same operating system as an iPhone. “It can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others as access to content, information and search becomes pervasive and less dependent on the smartphone”.