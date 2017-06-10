Apple to deploy more iPhone screen-replacement machines

The microwave-sized machines that had largely been a secret until recently, had been mostly located in Apple retail stores around the world and in a handful of third-party fix centres.

The move comes as several states nationwide have pushed towards “right to repair” legislation, which promote the idea of greater access to third-party repairs for a number of machines, ranging from iPhones to John Deere tractors.

This will be especially welcome in countries where Apple doesn’t have an official retail presence, and authorized resellers sometimes have to ship units back to the US for the trickiest fixes such as problems related to technologies like 3D Touch and the Touch ID sensor.

The Horizon Machine is used for hard repairs – such as when the fingerprint sensor gets damaged in a drop – stated the report. The price at which Apple will sell the machine wasn’t disclosed. Prior to this, Apple barely even acknowledged the existence of the machine and limited its use to the 490 retail stores and its mail-in service centers.

Secondly, there is legislative pressure on Apple as well, even though the company has been denying the same for a long time. The belief is that these machines will enable the cost of repairs to go way down.

Screen repairs for iPhones may not seem to be unbelievably significant, but is actually a multi-billion-dollar global industry. Reuters today (7 June) reports that Apple is changing tack, moving away from restrictions that see just a few hundred Apple outlets offer the service. Apple says its customers can get their devices fixed at non-authorized shops without voiding their warranties as long as the technician caused no damage. Turns out, that machine-which we now know is called the Horizon Machine-is programmed to correctly fix and replace cracked screens and broken sensors on an iPhone.

Last month, it emerged that Apple had created a new $1bn Advanced Manufacturing Fund to foster innovation among American manufacturers. It says they’re the size of a microwave and use a mechanical finger to repeatedly poke the screen in order to test its sensitivity. Horizon also calibrates the display to match the original.

“We design for a customer experience that exceeds anything our competitors try to do”, said Naumann, Apple’s service chief.