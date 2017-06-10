Apple to introduce iPhone app to prevent distracted driving

The developers of Apple during the presentation of WWDC 2017 showed users a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

If you still think that an update like this isn’t important or potentially life-saving, have a look at how far your vehicle can travel if you look away for two seconds. Apart from tweaking Siri’s voice to sound a bit more natural, it has also added a male voice. More details can be found at apple.com/imac-pro. “It will reinvent home audio”, boasted Apple CEO Tim Cook.

We can agree that most of you have expected an edge-to-edge display like on the upcoming iPhone 8, but we have to mention that the bezels became smaller, which is always an improvement.

Pressing on the app you want to open and dragging it to the right, as demonstrated here with the Mail app, opens it up in Slide Over, a useful multitasking function allowing you to run two apps simultaneously first introduced with iOS 9.

Apple is also bringing the ability to send money to friends or other people through its payment service, Apple Pay. (Many reviewers have suggested that the current incarnation of Apple’s assistant already trails competitors in key respects.) “This is the start of the AI wars”, he said.

“We’re pleased that at last millions of drivers that use an Apple iPhone are about to be able to put an end to intrusive notifications while they’re behind the wheel”.

Users can check which apps will be affected in the update by going to Settings General About Applications App Compatibility.

Siri is getting smarter, too.

There’s also the Apple Files app which pulls all your files together, even working with Dropbox and Google Drive as well as iCloud, so everything’s in one place.

You’ll consume news with a curated feed of “top stories that are more relevant to you”, based on suggestions from Siri. Federighi highlighted stories about Iceland after a search in Safari for holidays to the island.

Augmented reality is one of Apple’s major bids for the future, and it’s good to see them making baby steps to make it happen.

But people don’t really care about that.

Brake, a road safety charity which promoted road safety campaigns, says mobile use by drivers is a growing issue in New Zealand and Apple is playing its part in cutting back distractions. The iPad Pro supports HDR video, while the new iMac supports 10-Buit graphics.

Apple also slipped in a brief mention about a processor update for MacBook Air. Starting at $4,999, it’s the most expensive and powerful computer Apple has made.

Apple has launched a 10.5-inch and updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro variants at WWDC. Yet it isn’t as bulky as the 12.9-inch model. The Photos app on your Mac/MacBook will also sync your images faster.