Apple TV Opens Door to Amazon Prime Video

Apple Pay will now support person-to-person payments via iMessage, using a new “Apple Pay Cash” card. “We listened. Amazon Prime Video is coming to the TV app and all Apple TVs this year”.

Rumors circulated last week that Apple might announce a voice-response smart speaker that uses its Siri personal assistant. The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is usually where Apple previews its software updates.

Siri will translate queries into other languages, including French, Spanish and Chinese; will support more third-party apps via the SiriKit developers kit that Apple released a year ago; and will have more context for proactive suggestions.

HomePod uses the company’s A8 chip, which Apple also uses for its mobile devices.

Apple also announced the next version of its Mac operating system – macOS High Sierra – featuring tools for developers to develop virtual reality experiences, and support for virtual reality headsets.

This year’s conference follows the end of the iPhone’s 13 consecutive years of growing sales.

Apple’s been fairly quiet lately when it comes to the news cycle, unless you count CEO Tim Cook’s recent admonishment of the POTUS-along with just about every other Silicon Valley company-for pulling the US out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Apple seems to be concentrating on the music capabilities of the HomePod to start. It’s not almost as big of a change as last year’s watchOS 3, but there are a few interesting new features. The Snapchat-ification of iOS could continue, with more sharing features.

Apple updates its iMac desktops pretty much each year, improving its graphics power train, its Retina displays and others such as USB-C ports.

It comes as Apple is poised to unveil a Siri-powered internet-connected speaker to rival Amazon’s Echo and Google Home. New crossover features could make it easier to bounce back between iOS and macOS, similar to what Microsoft and Google are doing with their own operating systems.

Priced at $349 (USD), it’s decidedly more expensive than competing home assistant devices from Amazon and Google, but it’s clear that Apple is touting HomePod’s sound quality as a big selling point, so it could provide some serious competition to devices like the ones from Sonos.

While the HomePod is always listening for the “Hey Siri” prompt, no information will be sent to Apple’s servers until that command is heard.

Security and privacy are fundamental to the design of Apple hardware, software and services. If the Google Home looks like an air freshener, the HomePod looks a bit like a ball of yarn.

Apple’s high-end iPad now becomes available in three sizes, with the largest one, the 10.5-inch model introduced from the stage June 5.

The big iPad Pro can be ordered now and will begin shipping next week.