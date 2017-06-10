Apple unveils HomePod, a smart speaker with Siri inside

Like the Amazon Echo and Google Home, the HomePod will play music while also helping people to manage their lives and homes.

Siri can do those things, too, but Apple’s pitch for Siri-powered HomePod is instead focused heavily on music – the company appears to bank on consumers paying for smart speakers that deliver high-quality audio sound as a sort of gateway into the world of smart home assistants.

The “HomePod” speaker unveiled at Apple’s annual developers conference is similar to rival devices that have been released during the past two years.

HomePod will be available for $349 (US) in white and space gray starting in December initially in Australia, the United Kingdom and the US.1 HomePod is compatible with iPhone 5s and later, running iOS 11. By saying, “Hey Siri, I like this song”, HomePod and Apple Music become the flawless musicologist, learning preferences from hundreds of genres and moods, across tens of thousands of playlists, and these music tastes are shared across devices.

IDC estimates that Apple shipped about 3.6 million watches during the first three months of the year.

Amazon has dominated the connected speakers category since 2014 when it introduced its first Echo, which responds to voice commands and allows users to order goods and control connected appliances.

As a home assistant, HomePod is a great way to send messages, get updates on news, sports and weather, or control smart home devices by simply asking Siri to turn on the lights, close the shades or activate a scene.

“We completely reimagined how a speaker should make music in the home”. This year virtual reality is a factor; the new iMacs will also support graphics for VR content creation. The company “can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight. It will not actually block ads, though. However, Apple may have just made what could prove a key debut yesterday.

Apple hopes that more advanced acoustics technology will give the speaker an edge over competitors, according to people with knowledge of the product’s development. So far, the service has limited payments to purchases of products and services from companies and other organizations. Cook is aiming to double services revenue, which also includes products like iCloud and Apple Music, to around US$50bil (RM212.85bil) by 2020. Mark Gurman at Bloomberg News wrote earlier this year that the company didn’t move ahead with features that would have given its Apple TV web-streaming product higher-quality video streaming and a video game controller in part because it didn’t want to skimp on its profit margin.

Cook also used the Apple keynote to show off new iPad and Mac computer models, as well as provide glimpses at coming versions of the software powering the technology titan’s devices.

Apple is also updating the operating software for its Apple Watch, including new watch faces, more personalized alerts that use machine learning to tailor information to you based on your routines and tastes.

“You can be across the room and speak to the HomePod even while loud music is playing”, Apple’s Phil Schiller said during the introduction presentation.