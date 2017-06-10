Apple unveils HomePod speaker at WWDC 2017

Research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.The smart speaker works by talking to an updated Siri that better understands music-related requests, Apple said during its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California.Aaron stepping for Adam today, and I’m still recovering from trying to keep track of everything Apple packed into the two-hour plus keynote address on Monday at its annual developer conference.But Apple is late to the game on VR.Richard Windsor from Edison Investment Research said: “Apple has positioned this as something that the user buys for a high-quality audio experience with Siri coming as an added bonus”.

The HomePod is Apple’s first new gadget in almost three years, following its announcement of the Apple Watch in September 2014.

A survey released last month by research firm eMarketer found Echo speakers held 70.6 percent of the U.S. market, compared with 23.8 percent for Google Home and 5.6 percent for others including Lenovo, LG, Harmon Kardon and Mattel.

This isn’t Apple’s first attempt to enter the home audio market.

Virtual reality has been described as the next big thing for decades.

“Apple is smart to frame the HomePod as a music-centric and audio-centric device rather than just another smart speaker or another home for Siri“, said Jackdaw Research analyst Jan Dawson.

Apple announced its first ever smart speaker, HomePod, on Monday. The company “can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight. It will also be possible to exchange data between gym equipment and the watch. (Many reviewers have suggested that the current incarnation of Apple’s assistant already trails competitors in key respects.) “This is the start of the AI wars”, he said.

New iMacs unveiled Monday at Apple’s annual conference for software programmers are getting better displays and graphics capabilities.

Cook used the Apple keynote to show off new iPad and Mac computer models, as well as provide glimpses at coming versions of the software powering the technology titan’s devices.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, seeks to make users’ online experience smoother and less annoying. So far, the service has limited payments to purchases of products and services from companies and other organizations. It will block videos that start playing automatically, for instance, and can also prevent ads from following and profiling users.

Apple also released a software kit so developers could infuse augmented reality into applications for iPhones or iPads. It will not actually block ads, though.

In a nod to Amazon streaming fans, Apple is also bringing Amazon Prime to its Apple TV app.

Ortutay reported from NY.