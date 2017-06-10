Apple unveils HomePod speaker, iMac upgrades

Siri inside this speaker, will be able to do more, to play music from the Apple’s streaming service. Needless to say, it comes with support for Apple’s own virtual assistant Siri.

Apple is taking aim at Amazon’s Echo. These giants are battling over still-emerging fields that are expected to turn into technological gold mines, much the way personal computers and smartphones became moneymaking machines in previous decades. HomePod will integrate with your other Apple devices through iCloud to fetch appointments and reminders as well. It is more expensive than the Google Home voice-activated speaker with a list price of $US129 and the Amazon Echo at $US180.

That leaves Apple. Although it was the first smartphone maker to come out with a digital assistant when Siri debuted in 2011, it hasn’t had a stand-alone assistant. In this event, the company has officially announced a new smart speaker, Apple HomePod, at the end of the yesterday’s schedule.

Along with upgraded versions of iPad and Mac laptops, Apple provided look at an iMac Pro work station that had the computing built in behind the screen and was touted as the most powerful computer the company has ever made. The speaker is now still in the works and is expected to release by December this year. The speaker can also control your home kit devices, in case you have any.

The Echo, released in 2015, and Google Home, released previous year, were the first entrants in a promising market.

Additionally, it will integrate tightly to control HomeKit devices, so you can dim the lights or other such home automation tasks, using your voice. HomePod is the first, all-new Apple Inc gadget to land in almost two years, but that is if we reduce last year’s wireless AirPods to a mere EarPods upgrade. Coming to the market a little late in the game, only time will tell. Apple’s been lagging behind in terms of professional-quality hardware in recent years, with its last high-performance desktop model, the MacPro, landing with a thud back in 2013.

Apple has presently only shown off its cylindrical, mesh-covered smart speaker on stage at WWDC, it is not quite ready to make its way into the home of Pro-Apple (most likely) consumers as of yet. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smarthphones, he said.

Apple vice president Phil Schiller said the Siri team at Apple had tuned the assistant into a “musicologist” that learns the tastes of listeners and gets songs from the internet cloud. We can expect to see updates to macOS and iOS as usual. Spending on smart home related hardware, services and installation fees will reach US$155 billion by 2022, up from nearly US$90 billion this year, with devices accounting for about half of that, the consulting firm also estimates. The features are part of the Mac software update this fall, to be called High Sierra.