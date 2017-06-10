Apple unveils HomePod speaker, taking on Amazon and Google

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Monday introduced the HomePod, a voice-controlled speaker that can make music suggestions and adjust home temperatures, taking aim at Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) Alexa feature and Echo devices.

Members of the media photograph a prototype Apple HomePod during the annual Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, US June 5, 2017.

“Apple justified the price by positioning HomePod as a high-end speaker rather than a virtual assistant, which is smart”, she said.

The speakers will be initially exclusive to the US, UK and Australia. It also serves as a smart voice assistant.

Apple says Siri extends beyond voice, using on-device learning to deliver more personal experiences and offers suggestions based on personal usage of apps such as Safari, News, Mail and Messages.

Some industry insiders, however, note that Apple will be under more pressure to improve the computing smarts of its Siri software in the face of offerings from rivals Google and Amazon. And Apple is also getting its say in the matter.

Earlier this week Apple unveiled the aptly named HomePod, a speaker that stands seven inches tall. It also combats the competitive threat from Google’s and Amazon’s connected speakers: Those don’t support Apple services like Apple Music, which brings in US$10 in revenue per user each month. The company “can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight. Siri can handle advanced searches within the music library, so users can ask questions or create a shared Up Next queue with everyone in the home. The device, called HomePod, will go toe-to-toe with existing competitors such as the Amazon Echo and Google Home. “Apple will try to replicate what it did with the iPod, starting as a music device and then progressively morphing it into the iPhone with a range of apps and services”. The Cupertino giant is emphasising on HomePod’s sound quality marketing it more of a smart speaker than just an assistant. The bullet points include updates to Apple’s operating systems for everything, from the TV to Watch to mobile devices and computers. It will allow users to automatically block auto-play videos by detecting videos that shouldn’t be playing when you open a webpage to read an article, for example.