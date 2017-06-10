Apple unveils ‘HomePod’ speaker to take on Amazon Alexa, Google Home

Apple has announced it is is launching a smart home speaker and electronic assistant called HomePod, created to compete with Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Home devices. “The HomePod is built to play best with Apple Music, with Siri able to answer extra contextual questions like ‘who’s the drummer in this?” or “when was this recorded?” for Apple’s service, along with logging your tastes across devices when you say “I like this song”.

It had been rumoured in recent months that Apple would be introducing a smart, stand-alone Siri speaker, similar in functionality to products such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Apple unveiled its long-awaited HomePod at its annual developers conference taking place this week in the heart of Silicon Valley, enticing lovers of its products with a high-end offering in a market dominated by lower-priced devices from Amazon and Google.

The speaker has the “power to rock the house“, according to Schiller, and the aim is to make HomePod a voice-commanded assistant for news, messages, weather, traffic, home controls and more. Just by uttering, “Hey Siri, I like this song”, HomePod and Apple Music become the “musicologist“, recognising preferences from hundreds of genres and moods, across various playlists, and shares them across devices.

In announcing the HomePod, Apple CEO Tim Cook said there were many companies making products for enjoying music in the home but “none have nailed it yet”.

On the software front, RBC Capital analyst Amit Daryanani expects the iOS 11 – the next operating system for Apple’s iPhones and iPads – to get an overhaul that will accommodate the anticipated removal of the home button from the 10th anniversary model of the iPhone due out later this year.

The cylindrical speaker, known as the “HomePod“, resembles the Mac Pro at 7in tall and promises to “reinvent music in the home“. But Apple will need to have something else up its sleeve to convince casual fans to buy a $350 smart speaker that isn’t as smart as the competition. Apple said their new ARKit tool will provide advanced augmented reality capabilities on iOS to allow for “fast and stable motion tracking” that makes objects look like they’re actually being placed in real space, instead of hovering over it.

Notably, the new software includes new artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality features. It will also be responsible for improving performance and security features.

HomePod, Apple’s new smart speaker, is clearly targeted at Amazon’s wildly successful Echo. Just keep in mind Apple hasn’t released the HomePod yet, so the final product may have more to offer.

Tapping Apple’s (AAPL) Siri digital assistant, such a speaker is expected to serve as a butler as well as an outlet for listening to music. Siri also got some new features: It will now use deep learning processes to present more natural male and female voices, meaning that Siri can vary word intonation. But the real selling point, as far as Apple is concerned, is the HomePod’s sound quality.