Apple Unveils HomePod to take on Amazon’s Echo

The company has a good chance in the market thanks to its focus on audio experience as well as the integration of Siri.

It can also be used to control other devices in the home, and reportedly will be in competition against Amazon’s Echo and Google Home. When it does send information, it will be encrypted and will send an anonymous Siri ID to help with the commands the user is looking for.

Apple announced the arrival of a new voice-controlled speaker Monday, hoping to keep up with competitors that already offer highly similar devices.

Still, the Apple Watch hasn’t been a smash hit, fueling worries that the company’s ability to transfix customers had waned after the 2011 death of co-founder Steve Jobs.

Some industry insiders, however, note Apple will be under more pressure to improve the computing smarts of its Siri software in the face of offerings from rivals Google and Amazon. Initially, it will only be available in the US, UK and Australia.

With Apple finally and formally taking the gloves off in the smart home speaker fight, Amazon and Google have no choice but to pick up the pace.

The Echo, released in 2015, and Google Home, released previous year, were the first entrants in a promising market. The HomePod is also tied in to the Apple Homekit, so you can talk to the speaker to interact with other HomeKit accessories. But Apple is also said to have limited ambitions for the project.

That leaves Apple. Although it was the first smartphone maker to come out with a digital assistant when Siri debuted in 2011, it hasn’t had a stand-alone assistant.

In the game of hide and seek with your voice data, the advantage – for now – goes to Apple.

Virtual reality has been described as the next big thing for decades. This is interesting because the Echo’s strongest hardware differentiator is its far-field microphone.

Apple has entered the Bluetooth speaker market with the HomePod. Like Apple TV, the HomePod allows for remote access to any HomeKit compatible device through the Home app.

And HomePod can do that – some of the time, and only with Apple services.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, is getting new features aimed at online annoyances. You’ll generally be able to do the same stuff you’d do with Siri now on your phone, but via a home speaker. It will not actually block ads, though.

Apple needs to get machine intelligence right for its entire product portfolio because it’s a critical enabling technology, not because it needs to compete against Google and Amazon to answer the most arcane voice query. It’s also what Microsoft is targeting with the Surface Pro; a new model comes out on June 15. Around one third of the Siri team reportedly followed them.

It’s hard to say how much hype will accompany the physical arrival of the HomePod, but there’s a long history of shoppers going to extreme lengths to buy new Apple devices the moment they’re available.

Speaking onstage yesterday at the event in San Jose, California, Cook said that Amazon will join the content line-up of its new TV app, which it unveiled in October.