Apple unveils iOS 11 with Metal 2, updated Siri, and more

CEO Tim Cook surely wants to compete with the Amazon Echo and Google Home in the popular home assistant product line. This time, the venue for the conference will be McEnery Convention Center instead of previous Moscone West in San Francisco. If you have a 32-bit app installed, there will a list of obsolete software existing there.

The latest version of Apple TV was announced two years ago. Like a press release about how Swift Playgrounds have been used by Parrot drones and Lego Mindstorms as well as the fact that Apple has paid 70 billion dollars to developers, the report further read.

MacBook Pros will be shipped with Intel’s Kaby Lake processors and faster SSDs.

Besides the focus on software developments at WWDC 2017, it may also look at introducing some hardware changes.

Apple is all set to kick off its annual developer conference known as Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2017 today. Daryanani said Apple may also announce an iPad Pro with a faster processor in an attempt to revive its long-slumping tablet sales. This means the device will sport slimmer bezels and possibly new design language. The new “Do Not Disturb” feature will come to the iPhone when iOS 11 arrives this fall, but it can be disabled if users prefer. It will also offer the iPad a chance to share the password for the WiFi network with this new device. If there is a WiFi network in a given area and one iOS 11 device is already connected to it, this connected device can share the WiFi password with the new device easily.

Elsewhere, iOS 11 now boasts a number of upgrades to Siri – including translations, better photography features, a tweaked camera app, and even the ability to send cash to your friends via Apple Pay.

A survey released last month by research firm eMarketer found Echo speakers held 70.6 percent of the United States market, compared with 23.8 percent for Google Home. It is also reported that Siri Speaker would come loaded with a “touch panel”, however, little is known about this feature at the moment.

The speakers, driven by artificial intelligence and voice-enabled assistants – such as Amazon’s Alexa – have become a leading trend in the tech industry and Alexa now boasts support for more than 10,000 apps. A complete overhaul of the OS seems unlikely for now, though. Since the next-generation Apple Watch is expected to support cellular connectivity, watchOS might bring support for that as well. Case in point? Since Apple and Amazon are big-time competitors, folks who owned Apple TV couldn’t use it to stream Amazon Prime Video, including original shows like Catastrophe and Transparent.