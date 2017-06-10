Apple Unveils New 13 Inch MacBook Pro At WWDC 2017

New iMac Pro will get a whole design revamp with a high-end display. All in all, it looks like even if the MacBook Air is still alive, it’s not in its best possible shape especially if we also take into consideration the fact that it will not even receive Intel’s Kaby Lake processors.

Thre updated MacBook Air is available for orders on Apple’s official website and for purchases they’re available in Apple Stores starting this Wednesday, June 7.

There’s higher memory capacity: You can have 32GB of RAM for the 21.5-inch iMac, and 64GB of RAM for the 27-inch iMac.

“With the revolutionary Touch Bar with Touch ID, gorgeous 500-nit Retina display, Thunderbolt 3 and incredible performance in a portable design, MacBook Pro is the best pro notebook Apple has ever made”, the tech giant said. Also, the newly refreshed MacBook measures just 13.1 mm in thickness. (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced that it also updated the 13-inch MacBook Air with a 1.8 GHz processor. It’s a new workstation-class product that is aimed at professional users.

iMac Pro comes with the new Radeon Pro Vega GPU, the most advanced graphics ever in a Mac.

The new 13 inch MacBook Pro features the latest Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 processors that clock up to 3.5 GHz and up to 4 GHz with Turbo Boost. The new Radeon Pro Vega can deliver up to 11 teraflops of single-precision compute power for real-time 3D rendering and high frame rate virtual reality. You’ll be able to deck it out with up to 128GB of ECC memory (twice the maximum allowance in the standard 27-inch iMac) and up to 4TB of SSD storage that reads and writes data at up to 3GBs per second.

Apple are launching their new iMac Pro in December and prices will start at $4,999, we wonder how much the top model will cost, you can findout more details about the device at the link below.