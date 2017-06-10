Apple unveils new features, tools

With updates such as a reworked Safari that comes with features like autoplay video blocking and “intelligent tracking prevention” to cut back ad trackers, along with other updates such as rolling out of the Apple file system and inclusion of a new graphics engine in the form of Mantle 2, the OS sure looks to be a victor. Google launched TensorFlow Lite programming framework, which will make it easier for developers to build models that run on lower-powered Android devices.

New features coming to iPhones and iPads, meanwhile, include marginal improvements such as syncing messages to Apple servers in the cloud, saving storage space on phones and tablets. Developers will get a new set of APIs (application programming interface) to be able to integrate these in their apps. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it is not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices, which mostly use JPEG.

Apple also brought file system and virtual reality (VR) to High Sierra.

Apple is making software tools available for outside app writers to design apps with augmented reality.

Apple says its new feature knows when you are driving and switches your iPhone into the new "Do Not Disturb While Driving" mode.

Analysts said the smart home speaker market is ripe for Apple. The new iPad starts at $649 and will start shipping next week.

All iPhones and iPads running iOS 11 will also get the refreshed Photos app, with machine learning to identify events, memories and more. New iMacs and MacBook laptops start shipping Monday.

Apple also took the lid off a new, high-end version of the iMac – a 27-inch, darker gray iMac Pro, with up to 18 cores Intel Xeon processor and AMD Vega GPUs.

Without system-level integration, iOS may fall back on the mobile web, The Verge reported.

Of course, if you want to hide your penchant for Taylor Swift’s most angsty ballads, you can turn this off and keep your guilty pleasures private. Further, Apple says, “iOS 11 lays ground work for the future, in that it “opens up to awesome possibilities for augmented reality in games and apps”.

It can also monitor trends or interests and offer you up content or suggestions based on your activity across all your Apple devices. So far, the service has limited payments to purchases of products and services from companies and other organizations.

Apple Maps will get lane guidance for highways and floor plans for indoor malls and airports.

The HomePod is Apple's first new gadget in almost three years, following its announcement of the Apple Watch in September 2014.

With iOS 11, Apple at the WWDC 2017 conference said that iOS 11 will being major updates to iPhones and also a monumental leap for the iPad. iOS 11 will bring a gamut of new changes and upgrades to Siri, iMessage, Apple Pay, Control Center, Maps, Camera, Files and Documents for iPad, Apples Pencil, App Store, Notes, and ARKit.