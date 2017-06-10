Apple unveils new ‘HomePod’ speaker

Addressing Apple’s digital assistant, you’ll be able to say, “Hey Siri, play Busta Rhymes” “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See, ‘” and you’ll be jamming.

It’s right there in the name. HomePod was positioned as the best way to play music in your home, not as an Amazon Echo or Google Home slayer.

In case you missed its announcement Monday, the HomePod is Apple’s first shot at a smart speaker.

Just like its competitors, the HomePod will be able to answer basic questions such as what the weather will be like or how bad traffic is.

For months, analysts all over the industry foretold the coming of the Siri Speaker – a Wi-Fi audio device from Apple that had a home assistant baked right in.

Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant, which powers Echo, has also seen some major growth in the previous year, and it has found its way into other devices and systems, as well as Ford Sync. The new speaker establishes a bulwark inside the home to lock customers more tightly into these services. It uses an advanced algorithm that continuously analyzes the music and dynamically tunes the low frequencies for distortion-free sound.

The new version gives better capability to the iPad, with powerful multitasking features, the Files app and more ways to use Apple Pencil. Everyday products such as light bulbs, heating systems and security alarms are increasingly being made to connect to the internet.

At $350, putting a HomePod in multiple rooms of your house isn’t a very appealing prospect.

Apple has said that the new iMac will have a 4K edition as well as a standard 21.5inch one with prices starting at $1 299 and $1 099 respectively. ALSO READ: Amazon Echo or Google Home: Do Indians need to care about these “smart” devices? But the HomePod is a speaker, meant to stand out as one. The iPhone ultimately became the most successful gadget of all time for the same core reason. The HomePod video, about 30 seconds long, simply pans lustfully around the device’s curves while EDM music blares.

Mac models were also boosted to work with virtual reality gear, a move by Apple into technology that Facebook has embraced with its Oculus unit.

In addition to the support for VR, Apple also announced ARKit, a new tool for developers to create augmented reality experiences for iOS. It did expand Siri’s functionality slightly, but those features were limited to iPhones and iPads.

When it comes to sound, Apple is positioning the HomePod as an audio powerhouse, packing a “high excursion woofer” and custom amp pairing, as well as seven tweeters. Apple is leaning into artificial intelligence (AI) with improved machine learning and on-device learning aimed at making Siri more predictive and proactive.

“Because there is a HomeKit base built into the HomePod, you can control your home anywhere in the world using your iPhone”. Given no other context, the only fact you can glean about Apple’s next big product line is that it appears to come in black and white. “We feel like we reinvented that in the portable player area, and we think we can reinvent it in the home as well”. Compared to Amazon.com’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) immensely popular Echo, which starts at $180, that’s a pretty hefty premium that Apple is now tasked with justifying to consumers.

Will you be interesting in buying the new HomePod for your home?

If it works as described, AirPlay could replace every first-party app from audio makers like Bose, Sonos, Ultimate Ears and dozens of others.

Of course, premium pricing is Apple’s typical strategy, and the company attempts to justify this premium by saying that the combined cost of a Wi-Fi speaker and a smart speaker can easily run $400 to $700.