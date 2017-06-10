Apple unveils new iPad, iMac and MacBook at developers conference

The announcement was made at WWDC 2017, in San Jose, where further reveals included the Siri-powered HomePod speaker, new Macbooks and iMac and new macOS.

“Today iMac gets a huge graphics performance increase, faster CPU performance, Thunderbolt 3 and a brighter Retina display with support for 1 billion colors”, said Ternus”. Both 4K and 5K models house an AMD Radeon 500 with 4 GB video memory for 21.5-inch and up to GB video memory for the 27-inch.

If you’re looking exclusively for a machine to run your new HTC Vive, the iMac Pro may not be the best place to play. The 21.5-inch model delivers up to three times faster performance, and the 27-inch model is up to 50 percent faster, as per company’s claim.

Apple is promoting the new iMac Pro as its most powerful Mac computer ever.

Nevertheless, Apple’s new professional all-in-one desktop computer, iMac Pro, comes along with an 8-core Intel Xeon processor. These two new 10.5 and 12.9 inch tablet models feature a new A10X Fusion processor that is 30% faster on paper than the latest A9X iPad Pro.

To start with the new iPad Pro models, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro will be available in Silver, Space Gray, Gold and Rose Gold colour versions. The MacBook Air isn’t being left behind either; it’s getting a more powerful 1.8GHz processor to keep pace with other slim laptops on the market. Apple’s MacBook Pro with 13-inch display will start at Rs 109,900 with Intel Core i5 processor, which is clocked at 2.3GHz and this is a dual-core one. The device comes out with 3 thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as supports 10-Gigabit Ethernet. There’s also a new entry-level 13-inch model that retails for £1,249. The price of the iPad has also dropped, too: the32GB Wi-Fi model starts at $329, and 32GB Wi-Fi and Cellular model is going for $459. Needless to say, that these new iMacs would run on the latest Mac OS High Sierra. The iMac Pro will be carrying a Vega graphics chip, with 16GB of HBM2 memory on board.

Giving a sneak peek of the new iMac Pro, Ternus said, “We’re thrilled to give developers and customers a sneak peek at iMac Pro“.