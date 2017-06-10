Apple Unveils Powerful New iMac Pro

And that’s something the next version of iOS will help out with, providing improved multi-tasking, the ability to drag and drop from one app to another, and more integration with the Apple Pencil. Apple says the new iMac Pro is “the most powerful Mac ever”, designed for the most demanding workflows.

The 10.5in iPad Pro gets a new A10x Fusion brain, which Apple reckons is more powerful than many current (non-Apple) laptops.

With thin and light designs, powerful performance, unbelievable displays and all-day battery life, Mac notebooks deliver the world’s best portable computing experience.* MacBook now features faster Kaby Lake processors up to 1.3 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 3.6 GHz and up to 50 percent faster SSD, and supports up to twice the memory. Intriguingly, these screens support variable-refresh-rate technology, which Apple calls “ProMotion.” iOS uses this VRR tech to crank up refresh rates to 120 Hz for smooth motion during scrolling and user input, while more static content can be displayed at lower refresh rates for power savings.

The new 12.9in and 10.5in iPad Pro models also get the newer True Tone display that was featured on the 9.7in Pro but was denied to the 12.9. Around front is a 7-megapixel camera for all of your FaceTime and selfie needs. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is available in silver, space gray, and gold.

Smart Keyboard: There’s a new Smart Keyboard designed for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. While the new iPads are available for order in a few selected countries starting today, with availability starting next week, the new iPads will launch in India later this month.

All this comes in a package that weighs only 1.03 pounds (469 grams) for the 10.5-inch Wi-Fi model (add 8 grams if you want a cellular model), or 1.49 pounds (677 grams) for the Wi-Fi-only 12.9-incher (cellular capability adds a whopping 15 grams – about half an ounce). It makes moving among apps much more convenient. Multitasking will also be a joy – you’ll be able to pull open apps directly from the dock and snap them in place at the side of the screen.

In addition, iOS 11 offers additional goodies for iPad Pro users who also have an Apple Pencil.

As such, the 10.5 inch model will start at $979 for the 64GB WiFi model and $1179 for the 64GB WiFi and 4G model, while the 12.9 inch variation starts at $1199 and $1399 for the respective configurations. The 10.5-inch Pro has a resolution of 2,224 x 1,668, again at 264ppi.