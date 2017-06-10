Apple unveils smart speaker as first new product in years

The new variant has a new Files app, new productivity features and searchable handwritten notes using Apple Pencil. It has “spatial awareness” to detect where it’s located a room and adjust the sound accordingly.

Apple’s HomePod comes on the heels of a moment when Sonos has a 76 percent marketshare amongst CE Pros in the wireless audio category, while Amazon Echo has a 55 percent marketshare in voice control.

Apple unveiled HomePod, which looks like an electronic marshmallow, on Monday at its WWDC event in San Jose. That should help Apple reposition the iPad as a work device capable of carrying out all the usual functionality users want from their laptops. It’s a smart wireless speaker powered by the Siri AI that seems created to compete with the likes of Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Home speaker. In accordance with previous rumors, the Tim Cook led firm indeed unveiled its debut Home speaker at the WWDC 2017. The company “can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight.

When users get paid, they receive the money in their new Apple Pay Cash account. Or why would you buy a HomePod when the Amazon Echo, a smart speaker which is similarly tied to its maker’s music service (Amazon Music) is roughly half the price? With HomePod, only after “Hey Siri” is recognized locally on the device will any information be sent to Apple servers, encrypted and sent using an anonymous Siri identifier.

Use HomePod with Siri from across the room to listen to Apple Music, control HomeKit accessories and more. Users can also ask the HomePod to read them the latest news, play podcasts, set reminders.

Apple is trying to make augmented reality a reality with new tools for iPhones and iPads.

HomePod includes Siri voice integration and will function as a “home assistant”, according to Schiller.

Google merely lists a “high excursion speaker” in its Home gadget. If the speculation pans out, the speaker would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015, Sunday, June 4, 2017.

HomePod, aided by Apple’s Siri digital assistant, will be priced at $349 when it begins shipping in December in the United States, Australia and Britain, the tech giant announced at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

The new iOS 11 will be rolled out later this year and will bring a slew of new features to iMessage in iCloud person-to-person payments with Apple Pay, Siri enhancements, and more. iOS 11 also brings HEVC for video recording at high quality while consuming less space.

Apple also introduced a new version of its business-oriented iPad Pro at an intermediate size with more storage, a better display and an improved camera. Additional markets are planned for next year, while there is no word yet on Australian pricing.