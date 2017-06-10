Apple unveils the HomePod speaker,to take on Amazon Echo and Google Home

The iPad Pro also gains some productivity features for iOS 11, which more closely mimics the Mac.

Additionally, iOS 11 also switches from H.264 to H.265 HEVC for video capture, enabling twice the efficiency for more storage room, and transitions to the HEIF image format on the iPhone 7/7 Plus and later to achieve additional space-saving over traditional JPEGs.

Drivers will still be able to use Apple CarPlay, of course, in cars that are equipped with it. Apple CarPlay is a auto interface specifically created to allow drivers to hear and respond to text messages using voice commands and to safely use other iPhone features while driving.it’s available from a number of automobile manufacturers, including General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, BMW and Honda, and works through a computer screen in the vehicle. Where all that extra horsepower should shine is when it’s applied to graphically intense games, not to mention the forthcoming iOS 11 update. It’s expected in September.

Siri has a new look in which your results will appear more like Google’s “cards”.

The workout app is also getting an update, with features that give users more automatic measurements and track multiple workouts in a single session. The Memories feature, which uses AI to form custom presentations of photos and videos, can more quickly scan the library to identify things like events and people, Apple said. It can respond to a message with your location or make a calendar appointment based on a reservation you booked using Safari, for instance. So, if you delete a message on the iPhone, it’ll delete on your laptop and iPad, etc. iMessages also has an app drawer mow, which will make it easier to find stickers and more. Other navigation apps, like Google Maps, will also work, although not quite as easily.

One minor yet significant update is also the signature Apple keyboard which now comes with a number pad (!) for the Excel junkies. Another new feature is the ability to do deeper edits to photos, including the ability to trim Live photos and pull out still images from them. The new OS also brings changes to the Control Centre. It’ll mute notifications, or there’s an auto-response function you can use. Using Bluetooth and WiFi, it will also be able to track when you’re moving in a vehicle and give you the option to turn on a “do not disturb” mode while driving.

The new machine will come with an 8-core Xeon processor, with configurations that scale up to an 18-core Xeon processor and an all-new AMD Radeon Vega graphics GPU, up to 16GB of VRAM and up to 4TB for SSD storage. A “Daily Stories” section will now let the fruit-themed toymaker’s editorial team describe apps with a storyteller’s appeal, while the “Enhanced Search” feature will now display app results that include these editorial stories, tips and tricks, and app lists.

Apple is making software tools available for outside app writers to design apps with augmented reality. Apple Music subscribers will be able to listen to what their friends are playing, while third-party developers can now incorporate the feature into their own apps. But we won’t know for sure until we’ve had time to test it out.