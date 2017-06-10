Apple Unveils Wireless Speaker HomePod

Apple also announced a new macOS dubbed “High Sierra” that should please Mac users on both the professional and consumer side.

HomePod will take on lower priced Amazon Echo and Google Home, which have had momentum in the arena of voice-controlled speakers capable of controlling smart appliances, fetching content from the internet and more. This new breed of speaker presents a tantalizing future powered by voice, where computing is not tied to a screen. Meanwhile, The Verge‘s Dieter Bohn writes, “It starts with the subwoofer, which delivers bass that doesn’t quite hit you in the chest but does manage to put other smart speakers like the Echo or Google Home to shame”. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the US are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

The company is casting Siri as a music connoisseur that will learn and cater to the tastes of the HomePod’s owners, as well as answer questions about the songs as they are played.

The 17cm-tall, connected home product is linked up with Apple’s voice control system Siri, meaning it can carry out tasks such as sending messages, gathering news, weather and sports updates, and control other smart home devices such as lights and curtains. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it. But, has Apple stayed on the sidelines too long – and introduced a project too split in its focus – to actually break into this market with any real success?

Apple’s HomePod comes with seven tweeters arrayed inside the cylindrical handy speakers. Put simply: A $349 speaker that puts Siri in the backseat is a unusual product to lead that initiative, especially when people are snapping up Echo Dots in three-packs that are still less than half the HomePod’s asking price.

Apple said the speakers have “spatial awareness” that adjusts the speaker’s sound levels to the acoustic conditions of the particular room. Apple’s speaker will be launching in the U.S., U.K., and Australia in December, with additional markets to come next year. Users can tell HomePod that they liked a song or to play more songs like the one they’re listening to. “Instead you’ll need to resort to treating the HomePod like a bluetooth speaker”, BBC notes.

Apple® today announced HomePod™, a breakthrough wireless speaker for the home that delivers unbelievable audio quality and uses spatial awareness to sense its location in a room and automatically adjust the audio.

Plus, as a very notable added bonus, every voice query going through Siri is one that isn’t going through Google Assistant or Alexa. At WWDC, Apple announced the speaker category for HomeKit, so other speaker makers could more tightly integrate with iOS. Checking a lot of the boxes people already love about Sonos’ speaker systems. Google and Amazon are betting that majority customers will just not care for it.

Google Assistant (Google Home) or Alexa (Amazon Echo) or Siri (Apple HomePod)? It’s not revealed yet as of what technology has been used for its speakers, but Apple says it will be a breakthrough home speaker.

We’ve compared the best bits of each AI-fuelled speaker so you can compare and decide if the HomePod will make it onto your gadget Christmas wish-list when it launches in the United Kingdom in December 2017.