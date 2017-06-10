Apple updated macOS, here’s High Sierra

High Sierra is available right now to developers willing to try the beta.

This year’s version of macOS is known as High Sierra and the features that it comes with will make your Mac responsive, dependable and proficient.

Now, High Sierra is also using split view for composing mail and spotlight to find exactly what you’re looking for, while putting the most important mail at the top. With more than 15 years of marketing experience, Ginny has held both in-house and agency management positions. This was demonstrated with the Mail application, which will now take up 35 percent less space than its outgoing version. Furthermore, Apple included a functionality that allows all of the edits made on Photoshop or another photo editing tool, to automatically save itself on the High Sierra Photos app. While it announced the next major iterations of iOS, macOS, and watchOS, tvOS was notably missing.

We don’t have all the details yet, and we will update here if we learn more. The company claims that the file system will be safe as well as stable, while being faster to boot. Along with the auto-play video block, it now also blocks trackers, so ads can’t use people’s browsing histories to target them. Expanded physical printing options are also being introduced, like third-party photo printing options. The new update features better organization, looped Live Photos, and new Memories categories. With High Sierra and a string of new high-end Macs, consumer VR will finally be a reality for Apple diehards. The new update also now has face syncing across all devices.

If you really want to try out the macOS 10.13 High Sierra Developer Preview, and you’re not now enrolled in Apple’s Developer Program, then go to the Apple Developer Program enrollment webpage, which will show you everything you need to sign up.

On the stage of the WWDC, Apple demonstrated its commitment to VR by using a Vive to show its high-end VR efforts for the first time running on a Mac before thousands of developers.

The development kit is available for the members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United States, and the United Kingdom.