Apple Updates iOS With ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ Mode

All in all, the new iOS 11 seems to be a pretty cool operating system, so we can’t wait for it to roll out to devices.

iOS 11 is the upgraded version of iOS 10 and will be available for download this fall. This year, two phones and one tablet are getting the axe: 2012’s iPhone 5 and fourth-generation iPad, and 2013’s iPhone 5C.

While the phone will still work (and it’s a little bit unbelievable that it still does), users won’t be able to download the latest apps or security upgrades to protect against hackers and vulnerabilities.

To block review requests from ever appearing on screen again, users can open the Settings app and scroll down to the iTunes & App Store menu.

iOS 11’s refinement and redesign of Apple’s iOS ecosystem has been the talk of the town in the past 2 days. You can even use the multi-touch display to move things around.

On the plus side for developers, using Apple’s official interface for reviews also may increase the response rate because the review prompt allows the user to leave a review without leaving the app. Moreover, Split View is now only available on iPads, so we will have to wait to see whether the feature makes it to the smaller screens. It can also be used to control Apple HomeKit devices. The new UI of Siri is lot better now as it shows more information in a single page.

iPhone maker Apple Inc.is trying to curtail distracted driving with a new feature that blocks texts and other news alerts on your phone while you’re at the wheel. First, of is, you’ll need to check if your iPhone is compatible with iOS 11. On most devices, this means pressing and holding the “Home” button and the “Sleep/Wake” button simultaneously until the recovery mode screen pops up. While there are a bunch of new features some will get excited about, there is one that many will not like so much and that’s lost support for 32-bit devices and apps.