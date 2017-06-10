The next version would be iOS 11, which does not feature significant user interface changes but comes with nifty features.

The new iOS 11 will be rolled out later this year and will bring a slew of new features to iMessage in iCloud person-to-person payments with Apple Pay, Siri enhancements, and more. iOS 11 also brings HEVC for video recording at high quality while consuming less space.

Today Apple held its WWDC 2017 keynote, and as expected, the company took the wraps off of iOS 11.

Apple also showed a sneak peek into a new all-in-one desktop called the iMac Pro. But developers, consumers and investors are most excited by the new iPhone, expected later this year.

The operating system for Apple Watch is also being updated, including new watch faces, more personalized alerts that use machine learning to tailor information to you based on your routines and tastes. The most popular paid apps are usually games.

Bereznak: Apple has trailed behind Google Maps in terms of accuracy and features for years, and their latest announcements are no exception.

The Today tab, as mentioned in the blog post, will be focused on highlighting original stories and editorials from iOS developers across the globe. Users can now also drag and drop content on the iPad between apps.

The lack of a breakthrough device has periodically raised concerns that Apple has become too dependent on the iPhone. The idea is to get outside software programmers geared up to write apps for Apple products. Apple calls it “the most powerful Mac ever” and it includes up to 128GB ECC RAM, a 1080p FaceTime camera, and four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports as well as an 18-core Xeon processor, a 5K display, and an all-new AMD Radeon Vega graphics GPU.

The new feature forms part of Apple’s iOS 11 software update for mobile devices, which will ship with the next-generation iPhone from September this year and be available to existing iPhone owners via download around the same time.

It’s now easier than ever to navigate the over half a million games available and find the ideal game for everyone from the casual player to the hardcore enthusiast.

Apple has also provided the ability to disable the new function by telling the phone you are the passenger. You get a redesigned app drawer to quickly access apps and stickers in the Messages app.

Apple is making software tools available for outside app writers to design apps with augmented reality. The developers can now submit up to three video app previews and five screenshots, which can also be localized for different countries. Of course, we’ll find out more on Wednesday.